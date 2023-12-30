Top tips on how to buy and sell on Vinted, by an award-winning personal stylist

Whether you are wanting to sell or buy items on Vinted these top tips from a personal stylist will help you get the most out of the app - and find the best treasures or make the most money

Personal stylist Lisa Talbot has shared her top tips for buying and selling on Vinted. Photos by Adobe (left) and Amanda Hutchinson, AKP Photography (right).

If you've recently de-cluttered your home, you may find that you have items of clothing that you no longer wear, and therefore no longer want.

But, what to do with them? "If you're not using it, you might as well make some money out of it," according to award-winning personal stylist Lisa Talbot. That's where Vinted comes in. Vinted, if you've not heard of it, is an online marketplace for buying, selling and exchanging new or secondhand items, mainly clothing and accessories.

It was started in 2008 but it's grown in popularity in recent years, as people look to save both money and the environment, particularly amid the cost of living crisis and the climate crisis that we are currently living through.

"I think Vinted has become more popular as pre-loved has been driven into the forefront of fashion and, rather than seeing an item as ‘secondhand’, it’s seen as a great way to support sustainability and climate change," says Talbot.

The website and app is also a place where you can buy pre-loved items too. That's excellent news if you've got some Christmas money to spend and would like it to go further, or have a new year's resolution to shop more sustainably. Plus, you can get some "amazing items" on there, according to Talbot.

There really is money to be had too, as well as some treasures to buy. Talbot has worked with a client who has sold items on Vinted for a combined value of £1,000 - and she has also bought items worth around £350 for just £50 - even though they were all new with tags on.

Talbot has spoken to NationalWorld to share her top tips for selling and buying on Vinted. So, whether you're a seller looking to make some extra cash out of your unwanted tops and trousers, or a buyer looking for a new outfit to add to your wardrobe without spending a fortune, keep reading so you can get the best out of it.

How can I decide if I should sell an item on Vinted or not?

The first step is to decide whether or not you actually want to part with an item. There's one easy way you can decide to do this. "If an item has been sitting in your wardrobe, in your drawer or on a shelf that you avoid wearing or no longer love wearing then I would recommend this as a great time to pay it forward," advises Talbot.

Speaking about the topic on her podcast The Pocket Stylist, she adds: "We all know the power of clothing; the power of something that we absolutely love and the confidence it gives, and the positive mindset it gives, and how it makes us feel. "Sit and think about your wardrobe. If there are items in there that you don't love anymore, items that you don't feel great in when you wear them, and items with a label on that it's now too late to return, take them out of your wardrobe and sell them on Vinted."

Vinted is an online marketplace for buying, selling and exchanging new or secondhand items, mainly clothing and accessories. It's available both on desktop and app. Image by Adobe Photos.

Top tips for selling on Vinted

Talbot's top five tips for selling on Vinted are:

Upload a great range of photos showing details, patterns, size labels and any defects.

Putting the item on a hanger on the back of a door when you take photos as it's a blank canvas. This also allows the garment to hang nicely. A flat lay, putting it out on the floor, will leave you with creases.

Write a proper description - put the brand, the sizing, the colours, the detail of the prints and the specific colour shade and so on.

The best price for the item depends on the item, it’s brand and the condition - look at similar items to price it right.

Do not set the price too cheap, it’s about setting the price right to attract buyers. Be realistic about the price for what the item is. Think about what you would expect to pay for it if you bought it yourself secondhand, and also what you would be happy to accept for it too.

Top tips for buying on Vinted

Talbot's top seven tips for buying on Vinted are:

Look at all the photos, ask the seller for more if you’d like to see different angles or different parts.

Really dig in to the detail - make sure you get photos of every angle and every part of an item.

Read the descriptions, make sure sizes are correct and are clearly visible - ask the seller if you want more information.

Don’t be afraid to make an offer on an item that you’re interested in.

Ask for an up close photo of an item so you can see the colour and any print clearly - colours can look different depending on the lighting at the time the photo was taken.

Ask for measurements for garments - this is the best way to ensure a piece of clothing will actually fit.

Check out the reviews of the sellers and make sure they actually do ship the item in a timely manner so you’re not disappointed.

Three questions to ask yourself before you buy an item on Vinted Lisa Talbot asks herself these three questions before she buys things on Vinted Do I want it?

Does it fit in with my wardrobe?

How is it going to work for me? "It might not be perfect, but if you are aware of any flaws you can make a uniform decision. It can save a lot of hassle. Go through the process of elimination, and make sure it's what you want", she says. "We have to ask for more information, be it more images or asking for measurements - and we musn't be afraid to do that. You can't always get the details from a photo; it may not be obvious if it's a straight leg or a bootleg, or an asymmetric hemline etc, so do ask. Use this to work out exactly if you want to buy it, rather than thinking 'it's just £10 or it's just £20'. "Remember also that when we shop in stores we can take it back and get a refund but with Vinted it's much harder to do that."

Award-winning stylist and founder of The Pocket Stylist podcast Lisa Talbot. Photo by Amanda Hutchinson, AKP Photography.

The advantages of selling on Vinted

There are other secondhand items to buy and sell items on, but Vinted is a good choice because it makes the process so easy to follow, says Talbot. In fact, in her podcast, she describes it as a "game changer". Shipping is paid by the buyer, shipping labels are easily generated, so as a buyer all you have to do is send the item.

The payment for goods arrives into your balance when a buyer confirms receipt and you can either build up a balance or transfer funds to your bank account.

As a buyer, you also have peace of mind that you will get a full refund if your item is not sent to you within five working days, or is not as described. In addition, because the shipping labels are auto generated this means that you'll also get updates when your item is on the way.

Not only is Vinted good for the bank balance, it's also good for the soul. "Whilst the money from selling is great, being able to pay forward an item that you no longer want or love is great knowing another person will enjoy that item whether it be clothes, accessories or shoes," says Talbot.