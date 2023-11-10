These fashion items have been gaining millions of views on TikTok, so they're about to become your autumn/winter 2023 wardrobe staples

These are the autumn/winter fashion trends for 2023, according to TikTok. Stock images by Adobe Photos.

The season of comfort is officially here; we're well in to autumn and winter is just around the corner. With a new season comes new fashion trends - and we can expect warm hues and plenty of layering as this time of year is all about staying warm and cosy - but we still want to look stylish.

But what are the biggest fashion trends dominating this season? The answers, it seems, can be found on one of the most popular social media apps, TikTok. The team at Betway have done some digging on the platform to find the most popular autumm/winter staples you need in your wardrobe, based on the number of views they have.

So, if you're wanting to update your look this season, here's all you need to know.

1. Uggs - 2.2billion views

Ugg boots first took the fashion world by storm in the early noughties, but with more than 2.2 billion TikTok views in 2023, it’s safe to say they’re experiencing a resurgence in popularity. Celebrities and influencers have played a significant role in this new obsession with Ugg boots. Khloé Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle have all been seen wearing them in recent weeks. They’re versatile, comfortable, and warm - the biggest wardrobe essential this autumn.

2. Loafers - 599million views

Although this staple footwear has been around for years, loafers have been gaining a huge buzz recently on and off the runway, gaining almost 600 million views on TikTok. In recent years, there’s been an overall shift to more comfortable fashion, which may have contributed to the rising popularity of loafers. They level up any outfit while remaining practical and convenient as they are a full shoe, which makes them perfect for the colder months.

3. Trench Coat - 444million views

Trench coats are great all year round, but they are particularly ideal when the weather starts to change, the leaves turn red and yellow, and the temperatures drop. Trench coats are timeless wardrobe staples, which is echoed on TikTok where they have amassed more than 444million views. They are lightweight, breathable, and provide plenty of room for layering, which is essential in autumn/winter as the weather can fluctuate throughout the day. We can still get some winter sun after all.

4. Quiet Luxury - 352million views

The quiet luxury aesthetic reflects a shift in consumer preferences and values as it embraces minimalism and simplicity. The trend has accumulated more than 352million views on TikTok as consumers are now opting for more elegant, understated, and quality pieces to add to their wardrobe. In general, quiet luxury embraces a neutral colour palette while sticking to expensive-looking hues, which couldn’t be more perfect for this time of year.

5. Cherry Red - 123million views

This autumn/winter is all about one colour - cherry red. With more than 140million views on TikTok, and that number growing rapidly, it's evident this colour will dominate this season. Cherry red has been the most prominent colour on the catwalk at recent fashion weeks. The vibrant tones can be easily injected into any outfit through shoes, a handbag, or a jacket and help create a visual connection to the autumnal landscape.

6. Off Shoulder - 35million views