The start of the year can be tricky for many reasons; there's Blue Monday to contend with, the weather is rubbish - temperatures recently have recently plummeted to minus figures and there's a threat of snow across the country - and, on top of that, finances are stretched.

Many people are also looking to cut costs and make their budgets stretch as far as possible, particularly if January pay day seems a long way away. So, to make the most of the money you have got a retail professional has shared her top nine tips for saving money in almost everything you buy.

Aktug Dogan, an online shopping expert at Refermate, has listed her valuable tips and tricks on how to save money on online purchases via discount codes and also, crucially, how to find codes that actually work.

Check out coupon websites

A good option for finding discount codes is to find a reliable coupon website and search for codes there. “Coupon websites are not all perfect. You’ll find different discount codes listed on different websites. You’ll also come across expired coupon codes or codes that are not valid for specific items. It’s important that you bookmark reliable coupon websites for convenient access in the future,” says Dogan.

Install browser extensions

To save time looking for coupon codes, consider installing a browser extension that automatically searches for available discounts and effectively does the work for you. Extensions are plug-ins that you can install on web browsers like Edge or Chrome which help you to find promo codes when you're shopping online. “Browser extensions are a good option for saving time. You can visit the store in your browser, search for ‘coupons’, and select an extension that is popular and credible. When you’re shopping on a website, these extensions will pop up a window and try to find a coupon code that works,” explains Aktug.

Download apps of your favourite stores

It's a good idea to download the apps for each of your favourite stores and sign up for any rewards programs they have as this might give you access to more deals, both in-store and online. Aktug says: “The apps will feature exclusive discounts and coupons that are unavailable elsewhere. The rewards programs not only provide opportunities to benefit from in-store deals but also allow you to accumulate points. These points can be combined with coupons to maximise your savings even further."

Talk to customer service

It is possible to negotiate prices online. You can initiate a conversation via the chat box on the retailer’s website and ask for a discount. You can receive a discount sometimes by simply asking a customer service agent about any discount codes available. “When you’re talking with a customer service agent online, inform them that you’re checking different websites and looking for the best deal. Nowadays retailers provide discount codes to prevent customer loss and motivate them to complete their purchases on their website,” according to Aktug.

Abandon your shopping trolley

Online retailers closely monitor your activities and witnessing the loss of a potential customer, especially if they filled their shopping trolley, is their worst fear. So, if you add items you're interested in to your shopping basket and then leave the website you may find that you are sent a discount code to incentivise you to complete your purchase. In order for this method to be effective, you should log into your account so that the retailer knows who abandoned the purchase.

Sign up for the store newsletter

By subscribing to the newsletters of various stores, you can frequently obtain a discount code. Retailers try to motivate customers to join their newsletters by providing discount codes.These codes are personalised and will give you a discount on a single purchase. To avoid overwhelming your primary email account, Aktug recommends setting up a secondary email account for receiving newsletter emails.

Use social media

You can follow your favorite brands and retailers on social media platforms such as Facebook, X and Instagram to stay updated on their latest promotions and exclusive discount codes. Keep an eye out for posts or stories from these brands as they often share special discount codes or limited-time offers for their followers. “Engage with the brand’s social media content by liking, commenting, and sharing, as companies may reward active followers with exclusive discount codes or giveaways. Explore social media groups, communities such as on Reddit, or hashtags dedicated to sharing discount codes, where users often post and exchange valuable codes they have discovered,” Aktug advises.

Try coupon phrases

Many retailers use common coupon phrases to offer their discounts, and knowing these can help you discover hidden or exclusive discount codes. You can increase the likelihood of finding active and valid discount codes by including such common phrases. For example, the coupon phrase ‘welcome10’ is one of the most used coupon codes.

Be understanding and patient