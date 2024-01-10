An expert has shared with NationalWorld her top eight tips for beating the January blues - even on Blue Monday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As we dive headfirst into the crisp embrace of January 2024, it's not uncommon to feel a bit down. The festivities of Christmas and new year are gone and a lot of people are also feeling the pinch of the enjoyment had during the yuletide season (both in terms of finances and health).

For most, there's also a longer wait for January's pay day and, on top of these concerns there's also the fact that the weather is still miserable, the days are still dark and the nights incredibly long - and there's no twinkly Christmas lights to make us feel better about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those reasons, January tends to be a quieter month for most, whether we're trying to save money or trying to stick to a new year's resolution to be healthy. To make matters worse, January also features Blue Monday, an annual day which is dubbed the worst day of the year because of the general lack of joy people feel. It takes place on the third Monday of the month, which means that it falls on January 15 this year.

But fear not, NationalWorld has spoken to behaviour psychotherapist Dipti Tait for her top tips on how to beat the January blues this year and also how to cope with Blue Monday. She told NationalWorld: "Remember, the key to combating the January blues is to weave these neuroscience-inspired tips into your daily routine with enthusiasm. Your brain is a magnificent orchestra of chemicals waiting to be conducted toward happiness."

Here are the eight ways she has suggested to beat those January blues:

Change your morning routine

Begin your day with a healthy burst of dopamine, the feel-good neurotransmitter. Swap the usual coffee for a brisk morning walk, a cold shower, or a quick burst of exercise. Not only does this release dopamine, but it also sets a positive tone for the rest of the day. Embrace the chilly air or cold water to wake up your neurons and revitalise your senses.

Eight top tips for how to beat January blues on Blue Monday and throughout the month according to an expert. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall.

Make your bed

Advertisement

Advertisement

Making your bed is an easy quick win. It’s a small thing, but when you make your bed as soon as you get out of it, this is a subconscious signal to the brain that you are ready to get on with the day and this helps you to begin the day well. This small, positive, easy action is likely to lead to another small positive action. As we take these actions, they are quick dopamine wins, which help us feel better and reward us with motivation.

Sing and dance in the shower

Have a happy showers by singing and dancing like nobody is listening. Get in the shower, grab the bottle of shampoo and pretend it’s a mic and sing your heart out to an uplifting song as loudly as you can, have a wiggle around to channel your inner Beyoncé too and you will emerge feeling refreshed and ready to rock the day.

Have a serotonin-boosting treat

Elevate your serotonin levels, the neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation, by sipping on a cup of warm green tea or indulging in a square of dark chocolate. These serotonin-boosting treats not only tantalize your taste buds but also give your brain a gentle nudge towards a brighter mood. A little bit of morning and evening gratitude journaling can also boost those serotonin levels quickly.

Take a neuro-nurturing nap

Indulge in a hypnotic power nap to refresh your mind and keep stress hormones at bay. A short hypnosis nap can enhance memory, mood, and overall cognitive function. Find a cosy spot, listen to a self hypnosis track for 20 to 30 minutes, and let your brain revel in the rejuvenating power of a midday siesta.

Unleash your inner artist

Advertisement

Advertisement

Engage in a creative pursuit to unleash those endorphins, the brain's natural painkillers. Whether it's doodling in a sketchpad, playing an instrument, or trying your hand at a new recipe, tapping into your artistic side not only sparks curiosity but also floods your brain with feel-good chemicals.

Behaviour Psychotherapist, Dipti Tait.

Have a tech-free evening

Give your brain a break from the constant buzz of technology, especially in the evening. The blue light emitted by screens can disrupt sleep patterns and elevate cortisol levels, the stress hormone. Instead, opt for a calming bedtime routine, like reading a book or practicing mindfulness or gratitude journaling to ensure a restful night's sleep.

Write in a gratitude journal