Holidays are great, but they must always come to an end

Holidays - we all spend ages planning them, even longer counting down to them, and then finally they are here. Whether it’s a holiday abroad or a staycation in our home country, travel is something that most people look forward to. But, just as quickly as they arrive, these trips are then sadly over and it’s time to return home.

After having time away from the routines of everyday life, and being able to explore new and exciting places and do fun things, it’s common to experience post-holiday blues when we do go back to reality. But, there are things we can do to help banish these feelings of sadness and emptiness. NationalWorld has spoken to behavioural experts and keen travellers to get their top tips to help you through it.

What are post-holiday blues?

Behaviour Psychotherapist Dipti Tait told NationalWorld that post-holiday blues are like a mini grieving period. She adds: “It’s a sort of sadness and also a longing for something that felt good.” She also suggests that it’s always good to try and introduce a few buffer days to assimilate back into the usual routines as coming back from a lovely time away can make it a little bit of a “harsh reality check” when you do return home.

Expert tips to help you get over your post-holiday blues.

How can I beat the post-holiday blues?

Here are some expert tips to help you beat the holiday blues quicker when you return from your trip:

Savour the highlights: Rather than dwelling on the fact that your trip is over, you should instead focus on the wonderful memories you’ve created while you were away, suggests Tait. Take time to reflect on the best moments and remind yourself that those memories will always be with you, even when the holiday is over.

Plan your next adventure: One of the best ways to feel happy again after returning home is to plan for your next holiday. Tait advises that you could start brainstorming ideas for your next trip or weekend getaway. You may also want to research destinations, make a travel bucket list, or even book your next trip in advance. The anticipation of a new trip alone can bring a new spark to your daily routine.

Reconnect with loved ones: During your trip, you may have had the opportunity to see, and bond with, family or friends. Once you return, it’s a good idea to maintain those connections by planning get-togethers as reliving moments from your break can help recreate the sense of camaraderie you experienced during your holiday, says Tait. If you didn’t see friends or family while you were away then making plans to meet up with those you have missed back at home will cheer you up.

Create a scrapbook or photo album: Gather photos, tickets, brochures, and other mementos and compile your favourite holiday memories into a tangible keepsake. Tait believes that reliving some of your best holiday moments while crafting can be a therapeutic and enjoyable activity.

Establish a self-care routine: Returning to your regular routine after a holiday doesn’t mean neglecting yourself, according to Tait. Prioritise self-care activities that make you feel good, whether it’s taking a relaxing bath, practising yoga, reading a book, or treating yourself to a spa day, as nurturing your well-being will help uplift your mood and ease the transition back into normal life.

Bring back the flavours: One way to recapture the magic of your special trip is through food. You could seek out restaurants or cafes that serve cuisine from the region you visited or, if you’re a confident cook, you can create a recipe inspired by it instead.

Stay active: Physical activity is a natural mood booster in life in general so if you engage in exercise that you find enjoyable and energising you’ll feel better, says Tait. Go for a walk or a jog in your local park, join a fitness class, or try out a new sport.

Explore your own area: Sometimes we overlook the wonders in our own neighbourhoods so it would be a good idea to take the opportunity to rediscover your hometown or city when you get back. Tait suggests you could visit local attractions, museums, parks, or scenic spots. There will be something you haven’t seen before and you could find a hidden gem.

Set new goals: Instead of thinking about what’s over, focus on what’s to come, advises Tait. Set yourself some realistic goals that align with your passions and aspirations. Whether it’s learning a new skill, pursuing a hobby, or making progress in your career, having goals will give you a renewed sense of purpose and excitement.

Practise gratitude: You can get into a positive mindset by practising gratitude. Each day, reflect on three things you’re grateful for. It could be as simple as a beautiful sunrise, a kind gesture, or the memories from your vacation. This will help you to shift your focus to the present and appreciate the small joys in life, according to Tait.

Book a new experience: From a gig, theatre show or even a new restaurant, get things on the calendar to look forward to and it will help you to feel happier, says Will Pointing, founder and editor of money-saving and lifestyle blog Great Deals Made Easy.

Pick a new hobby: A natural method to beat holiday blues is to find a new hobby to enjoy once you're home, says Pointing. You could join a book club or sign up for an art course, for example. Having something new and positive to focus on in your usual environment will keep those post-holiday blues at bay.