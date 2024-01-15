National Highways has warned drivers could be stranded as a severe weather alert for snow and ice has been issued

Drivers face being stranded as National Highways has issued a severe weather alert for snow threatening to cause travel disruption in parts of the UK. The weather alert for snow affects the north west and road users have been advised to plan ahead.

National Highways has warned that rural communities could be temporarily cut off. The snow and ice warning is in place from 3am today (Monday 15 January) until 9am on Tuesday (16 January) across Northern Ireland with another for ice in place until 11am on Monday across parts of north east Wales and north west England from Liverpool to the West Midlands.

In Scotland, a similar warning is in place in northern areas until midnight on Monday. The warning area will then spread across the whole of Scotland and into northern England on Tuesday. A snow warning will be in place from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday across Northern Ireland, northern and western Scotland, parts of northern England and Wales.

The Met Office has also issued a warning for snow and ice in parts of East Anglia, including Norwich, which runs from 7am on Monday until midnight. Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said that temperatures will be about 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year.

Mr Eslick said: “Especially towards the north where we do have these warnings, we’re likely to see some travel disruption. So we would recommend people stick to the main roads and avoid country lanes where possible. These are the places that aren’t going to see any gritting or any road clearances for the next couple of days. So we recommend people take their time, make sure they have time to do their cars in the mornings, and go steady.”