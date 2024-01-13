An ice and snow bomb is set to hit the UK and temperatures could plummet to -5C

Although mild weather is expected in the UK on Saturday January 13, this is only temporary as the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice both on Sunday January 14 and Monday January 15. It is expected that warnings which cover northern parts of Scotland will result in travel disruption. An ice and snow bomb is set to hit the UK and temperatures could plummet to -5C.

Sky News reported that “The Met Office said some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. It warned that there may also be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

When are the yellow warnings in place?

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for Scotland for both Sunday and Monday. In Northern Ireland, the yellow weather warning is in place from 3am until midnight on Monday.

How long will the cold weather last?

As well as Sunday and Monday, the cold weather is set to continue until the middle of next week and the Met Office has predicted that temperatures in some parts of Scotland could plummet to -5C. Edinburgh could be as low as-3C, whilst the coldest region looks set to be Fort William and the surrounding area. Elsewhere, temperatures could be -2C in Manchester, -1C in Belfast, and 0C in Birmingham.