After a bitter few weeks, slightly warmer weather could be on the way

It's been a miserable start to January 2024 with bitter temperatures, snowfall and ice warnings in areas across the country.

Storm Henk was the first storm of the year to wreak havoc on some regions. Cold health alerts have been in place by the UKHSA since early January with the latest due to last until January 18.

Likewise, a new yellow warning is in place for snow and ice in northern Scotland and Northern Ireland from Sunday January 14 through to Monday January 15. But could our luck be about to turn?

The Met Office's long-range forecast, looking at the period from Tuesday January 16 to Thursday January 25, says: "Cold with wintry showers affecting northwestern coasts, with showers moving inland especially in the north, clearer in the south. Potential for more persistent snow through Tuesday in the northwest. There is risk of unsettled weather pushing in from the south through midweek, potentially leading to areas of snow and sleet where it meets the colder air across the country."

However there is a chance for milder conditions towards next weekend. It says: "Widespread frosts continue by night with wintry showers from the northwest between further potential pulses of snow as weather fronts move in from the west, these likely drawing in milder conditions by next weekend."