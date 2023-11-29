Whether you're just popping to the shops, heading to work or taking the kids to school, these are the best shoes to wear in winter

As the temperature hits below freezing this week and an apparent snow bomb is on the way, it’s no surprise that many people are worried about slipping and falling on ice or snow. Most paths and pavements will be covered with frost or black ice and the number of people admitted to A&E rises at this time of year due to trips and falls on ice.

Sadly we can’t just stay in and keep warm by the fire as we still need to go out in order to get to work or take the kids to school. But don’t worry, we have taken a look at the best shoes to wear to avoid slipping on ice and snow so you can go about your business feeling a lot safer.

Shoes to avoid that will make you slip and fall on ice.

Fashionable shoes like heels, ballet pumps, Chelsea boots, cowboy boots and some trainers are the worst types of footwear to wear. You are guaranteed to fall over as the slippery surface is prone to danger. Avoid these at all costs.

Can you wear Ugg boots in the snow?

Ugg boots are soft and fluffy on the inside and do have some tread on the sole. The tread is the part of the shoe that contacts the ground and has grooves or indentations to give you a firmer grip when walking. The Ugg boots though are suede and not waterproof (even if you cover them in waterproof protector spray), so if you want to avoid cold soggy wet feet, it's best not to wear them in the snow.

What are the best shoes to wear to avoid slipping on ice and snow?

The absolute best shoes to wear to avoid slipping or falling over in ice or snow have to be hiking boots, specialised snow boots and some wellies. Hiking boots are made for all weathers, they have a non-slip sole deep treads and ankle support.

Snow boots are specially made for the snow so this is a no brainer. Wellies are waterproof but check the depth of the tread before stepping out on the ice. If they are a few years old, they might have worn down and be smooth - think of it like a tyre tread, the less grip, the more likely you are to fall.

Where to buy the best shoes for walking on ice and snow?

