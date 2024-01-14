UK weather: Arctic temperatures and up to 10cm of snow expected

The UK should brace itself for Arctic temperatures and up to 10cm of snow

Brace yourself for some freezing temperatures due to cold air from the Arctic.This will have a knock on effect on transport, so expect disruption both on the roads and railways. Up to 5cm of snow on higher ground could be seen in Northern Ireland on Monday 15 January and in the next two days, parts of northern Scotland could see around 10cm of snow.

Sky News reported that “A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place into Monday, covering areas including the Highlands and the Orkney and Shetland Islands. It also reported that “A yellow cold-health alert remains for the North East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, East of England, South East of England and London for much of the incoming week.”

Although there is a low chance the south will see snow, by Tuesday, there is expected to be more prolonged snow in north of Scotland and northern England and it is then that there could be around 5cm or potentially 10cm of snow in low-lying areas.

The Met office has said that it is expected to be ‘very cold next week,’ as “northerly airflow will bring cold arctic air to the UK from Sunday onwards with showers for some.”Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer said that “Snow showers from Sunday onwards are more likely to move inland from coasts exposed to northerly winds. The focus of snow showers will be over northern Scotland, but parts of the North Sea and Irish Sea coasts may also see some snow at times.”