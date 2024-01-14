Snow Storm Weather Forecast UK: Travel disruption expected as snow and ice warnings extended across UK
As snow and ice warnings are extended across the UK, travel disruption is likely
The Met Office has extended its snow and ice warnings in the UK, which inevitably will affect roads and railways. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice in Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Orkney & Shetland. This is expected to last until 23:59 on Sunday 14 January.
Longer journey times should be expected by road, bus and train services and it is important to be aware of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. There is also a yellow warning of wind in Orkney & Shetland, this ends at 16:00 on Sunday 14 January. As well as likely delays to road, air and ferry transport, some delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely. It is possible that there will also be short term loss of power and other services.
On Monday 15 January, there is also a yellow warning in place for Northern Ireland, disruption is expected as snow showers are expected. A yellow warning of snow and ice has been issued from midnight on Tuesday 16 January until 23:59 on the same day for areas in Central, Tayside & Fife, East MIdlands, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, Orkney & Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire & Humber.
