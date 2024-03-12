Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley shared the devastating news that a close family member has passed away. This comes just a few weeks after the shock death of Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Robin Windsor.

The actress, 47, who is best known for playing Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap described her Aunt Joyce as her second mother in a heartfelt post. Taking to Instagram Lisa shared images of the pair looking happy together and wrote: “Just when I thought my heart couldn’t hurt anymore, after just losing Robin, I have had more devastating news, last night my 2nd Mum, my solid hand to hold since I was born. My gorgeous Aunty Joyce has sadly passed away, joining my Mum, where they can now giggle again in heaven together.

“Gave the best advice, I think that's what I will miss the absolute MOST ... .because you know me inside out, back to front, and everything in between. I trust you the most, always have. REST IN PEACE. Who can I watch “BEACHES '' with now???? We’ve only watched it over a hundred times. I love you, always will, but MOSTLY I thank you, for your time, endless time, when you knew I really needed it You went to heaven on Mothers Day, can’t quite believe this”

Lisa recently paid tribute to her Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor after his death was announced. In 2012 the pair danced their way to the semi-final and came fifth in the BBC competition.

The pair forged a special friendship during their time on Strictly and following his death Lisa shared a collage of images of them in an emotional post explaining her heart was “very broken”.