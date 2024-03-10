Some of the content celebrities have posted to their Instagram Stories to mark Mother's Day 2024. Photos by Instagram and Dani Dyer (top), Frankie Bridge (bottom left) and Molly-Mae Hague (bottom right).

It's Mother's Day, the day when people celebrate their mums, or mum figures, and thank them for all they have done for them - and celebrities are no exception.

Famous faces have taken to their social media platforms to share the love for their mums, or reveal what their children have done for them today (Sunday March 10). This includes new mums, long-time mums and also expectant mums.

Here's a look at how some of the celebs have paid tribute to their mums on this special day.

Emily Atack

Actress Emily Atack, who is expecting her first child this year, a baby boy, wrote about her own mum, actress Kate Robbins. She also wrote a message for those who struggle with Mother's Day, alongside a photo of her and her siblings, Martha and George, with their mum when they were children.

She said: "Happy Mother’s Day to our mum Kate. Also sending love to anyone who is missing somebody today, and might be finding today quite difficult. I really hope you have a lovely day anyway."

Victoria Beckham

Football icon David Beckham gave his thanks to wife Victoria, who is mum to their four children, Brooklyn, age 25, Romeo, age 21, Cruz, age 19, and Harper, age 12, along with his mum Sandra and mum-in-law Jackie.

Sharing a carousel of images of all three women, he wrote: " So lucky to have the most amazing Mummy’s in our life’s… Thank you for everything you do and the love you give to the whole family x We love u so much. @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49 @jackie.adams_ HAPPY MOTHERS DAY."

Victoria also marked the ocasson by posting a series of more recent snaps of herself, her four children and her husband, all dressed in black tie glamour. She wrote: "Happy UK Mother’s Day to all the mother figures out there!! I love you all so much. xx @DavidBeckham @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven x"

Molly-May Hague

'Love Island' star Molly May Hague marked her second Mother's Day with 14-month-old daughter Bambi, who she shares with fellow Love Islander and fiance Tommy Fury. She posted a collection of photos to her Instagram Stories, including an image of a handmade card that featured imprints of Bambi's hands which said 'hands up who has the best mummy'. She also declared her little one her world, and posted an throwback image of herself and her mum Debbie Gordon with the caption "I hope me and Bambi have the same relationship we do".

A photo posted to Molly-Mae Hague's Instagram Stories on Mother's Day 2024. Photo by Instagram/mollymae.

Amanda Holden

TV personality Amanda Holden shared photos of herself with her two daughters, 18-year-old Alexa and 12-year-old Hollie, along with photos of herself and her mum, Judith Mary Harrison. She also acknowledged that the day may be difficult for some, and shared a tribute to her late son Theo, who stillborn at seven months in 2011.

She wrote: "To be a Mama is the greatest privilege of my life. To still have my mummy is wonderful. I know today can be difficult for so many. Behind every family there is always a story of love and loss. Today I will make the most of all of it and hopefully get breakfast in bed #happymothersday."

Imogen Thomas

Former 'Big Brother' star, TV host and model Imogen Thomas thanked her mum, Janette, for being her 'queen' and 'teacher' in her post and shared a collection of images of the pair in exotic locations. Her full caption read: "Happy Mother’s Day to my queen. The strongest person I know. The best mama. The most beautiful person inside and out. My teacher. You are our world - we love you so much. @jan.4696."

One of the photos showed Jannette with her own children, Ariana Siena Horsley, age 11, and Siera Aleira Horsley, age 8, whom she shares with former partner Adam Horsley.

Dani Dyer

Actress and former Love Island star Dani Dyer is marking her first Mother's Day as a mum-of-three this year after welcoming identical twin girls Summer and Star in May 2023, with partner Jarrod Bowen. She is also mum to Santiago, age 3, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

She shared multiple photos on her Instagram Stories, including one of her holding up a mug which had the caption 'Mother's Day 2024' printed on it, and another of her daughters playing. Bowen also shared a message for Dyer on his Instagram Stories: "Happy Mother's Day to our queen. We love you so much."

Dyer posted a lovely message for her own mum, Joanne Mas, sharing an image with her with the twins. She wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mum. So grateful to have someone as funny and special as you. You have kept me sane and are the best nanny. We love you so much. xx" There was a tribute to Bowden's mum too.

A message for Dani Dyer on Mother's Day 2024 from her partner Jarrod Bowen. Photo by Instagram/DaniDyerxx.

Holly Willoughby

TV host Holly Willoughby shared a photo of her alongside her look-a-like mum Linda, and wrote: "You’re not just my mum, you’re my inspiration and guiding star. Thank you for your love and guidance… Happy Mother’s Day mamma… Shine bright." Willoughby is also a mum-of-three. She shares son Harry, 14, daughter Belle, 12, and eight-year-old son Chester, with husband Dan Baldwin.

Frankie Bridge

Singer, presenter, author and TV host Frankie Bridge showed how mums still have to continue to look after their little ones, even on Mother's Day, by posting a number of sweet photos to her Instagram Stories. She shared that she had been treated to tea and crossiants in bed by her sons; 10-year-old Parker and eight-year-old Carter, whom she shares with ex-footballer husband Wayne Bridge.

The family had then spent the afternoon watching Parker play football, in the rain, and when they returned Carter wanted a bubble bath. Alongside an image of the youngster covered in bubbles, she wrote a light-hearted caption: "A well deserved hot bubble bath. With candles and Maltesers. After a long time spent in our Nerf trench in the rain . . . Carter really knows how to look after himself on Mother's Day", alongside a laughing face emoji.