The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton with her children, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, taken by Prince William and released on social media to mark Mother's Day 2024. Picture: Prince of Wales/Kensington Palace/PA Wire.

The first picture of the Princess of Wales following her abdominal surgery has been released, as she thanked the public for their support.

The photo of Kate Middleton and her children, taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor earlier this week, was posted on social media to mark Mother’s Day today (Sunday March 10).

In the post she said: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The picture shows Kate sitting in a chair with her arms around Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, who are on either side of her, with Prince George, 10, standing behind, as all four smile at the camera.

The photo has been released following weeks of speculation about Kate's health status, and shortly after her husband commented on the rumours. Celebrity gossip website, TMZ, last week shared photographs of the 42-year-old in a 4x4 near Windsor with her mother, Carole Middleton. People magazine said a spokesperson for Prince William told them his "focus is on his work and not on social media" when asked about the online speculation.

The photo of the princess is the first officially released since she was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for a planned operation on January 16.

Charles, age 75, visited his daughter-in-law’s bedside after being admitted himself on January 26 – the 11th day of Kate’s stay. She was also visited by her husband, Prince William. Kate left the hospital on January 29 – almost two weeks later – and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private. The 42-year-old future queen was last pictured in public during a Christmas Day walk in Sandringham, Norfolk.