(L-R) Marcus Collins and Robin Windsor attends the Attitude Magazine Hot 100 party at Paramount Club on July 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Robin Windsor, one of the professional dancers in BBC’s hit series “Strictly Come Dancing,” has died aged 44. No details surrounding the cause of his death have been announced so far, with Burn The Floor breaking the news in a statement earlier today.

“The Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin 'Bobby' Windsor - who has tragically passed away. A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years - including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world. His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.”

“His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever."

Many of those who have worked with Windsor have paid tributes to the late performer, who appeared on the programme between 2010 and 2014 before his television career took somewhat of a backseat due to back issues. That didn’t prevent Windsor from competing in several Christmas specials, however, with his most recent appearance dancing with “This Morning” host Alison Hammond.

Of the many tributes paid to Windsor, his ex-boyfriend, “The X Factor” singer Marcus Collins, shared that without Windsor, the world seemed a less magical place. He simply captioned several photos of the pair on X (formerly Twitter) with “The World just got a lot less sparkly. Robin You were so loved.”

Who did Robin Windsor dance with on “Strictly Come Dancing?”

Robin Windsor’s time on “Strictly Come Dancing” saw him dance with Deborah Meaden during his first appearance in Season 11, followed by Susanna Reid in the 2011 Comic Relief Special, Lisa Riley in Season 10 (which led to the pair performing during the “Strictly” live shows in 2013), Sara Cox in the 2013 Christmas special and Alison Hammond in the 2014 Christmas Special.

How have his former dance partners paid tribute to Robin Windsor?

Susanna Reid (Comic Relief Special 2011)

An emotional Susanna Reid paid her tribute to Robin Windsor earlier today on “Good Morning Britain,” calling Windsor “an absolutely remarkable dancer, incredibly strong, so creative. He was just so enthusiastic about dancing,” she said. “I just adored him. He was the most incredible personality and as soon as I danced with him, there was something very special about him. “He had an infectious sparkle. You felt like you were dancing with someone who just embodied the magic of Strictly.”

Lisa Riley (Season 10)

Lisa Riley posted her tribute on her Instagram account: "My Bestie, My Robin, My Angel... now our forever Angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart," she wrote, alongside a collage of photos. "My very broken heart, I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven. SHINE IN PEACE."

Alison Hammond (Christmas Special 2015)