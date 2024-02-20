Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trouble with your household pet and not sure what the problem is? Then Beth-Lee Crowther’s new series might just be for you. “The Pet Psychic” begins on Channel 5 this evening, with the renowned “animal communicator” Crowther helping pet owners across the UK understand what is causing behavioural problems, helping facilitate a line of dialogue between the pet and the owner.

Known already for her appearances on UK television, acting as a medium for our beloved animal friends, Crowther’s new series follows her travelling the UK meeting people concerned about their pets’ behaviour and hoping that Beth will be able to find out what’s wrong by talking directly to the animal.

The first episode features Petal, a chicken that's stopped laying eggs. The abrupt decline in egg production has owner Caroline worried. Beth also travels to see Yogi, a dog who hates going for walks - with Beth speaking to the animal to determine why Yogi hates “walkies” for some reason. Past life trauma, or just a dog that refuses to go out in the cold? We’ll find out this evening when “The Pet Psychic” begins on Channel 5.

What are “pet psychics”?

Pet psychics may use a variety of techniques, including intuition, empathy, and visualization, to establish a connection with animals and receive information from them (Credit: Canva)

Pet psychics, also known as animal communication, involves the ability to telepathically communicate with animals. Practitioners claim to be able to understand and interpret the thoughts, feelings, and messages of animals, facilitating communication between humans and their pets.

Pet psychics may use a variety of techniques, including intuition, empathy, and visualization, to establish a connection with animals and receive information from them. This information can range from understanding the animal's behaviour, emotions, and physical sensations to addressing their needs, desires, and concerns.

Pet psychics may offer insights into behavioural issues, health problems, past traumas, or end-of-life decisions, aiming to improve the well-being and bond between pets and their owners.

Who is Beth-Lee Crowther?

Beth-Lee Crowther is a highly regarded professional in the field of animal communication, pet psychic abilities, and mediumship. With over two decades of experience, she has honed her skills as a psychic medium and Reiki Master. Beth is widely recognized for her appearances on popular television shows such as ITV's “This Morning,” where she showcases her talents as ‘The Pet Psychic’.

She has also made notable appearances on “Martin and Roman Kemp's Sunday Best TV” show, where her psychic animal readings have garnered praise from both the hosts and viewers.

In addition to her television work, Beth hosts a popular weekly radio show called Psychic Beth's Spiritual Calling Show. Originally airing on The Bridge Radio/Black Country Radio for five years, the show has since found a new home on Pulse Talk Radio, broadcasting on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 pm. On her show, Beth offers free readings to listeners, conducts guest interviews and provides guidance on psychic development.

Lee-Crowther's expertise extends beyond her media appearances and radio shows. She is also an author, with her book titled "Everything You Need to Know to Become a Pet Psychic" published by Welbeck Publishing. In this book, she shares valuable insights and tips for those interested in developing their abilities to communicate with animals on a psychic level.

When does “The Pet Psychic” begin on Channel 5?