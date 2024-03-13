Emmerdale fans slam ‘worst episode ever’ but Charity Dingle finally makes a decision about her marriage
and live on Freeview channel 276
After months of will they won’t they back and forth, Emmerdale's Charity Dingle has finally made a decision about her toxic marriage to Mackenzie Boyd. The couple have been off since before they got married and things have got worse for her as she struggles with killing gangster Damon 'Harry' Harris at Christmas.
In Tuesday night's episode of Emmerdale, the couple had a sit down conversation about why Charity fled the village. When Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) finally found her, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) admitted she wanted to leave him. But when it came down to it, she just couldn't do it. She said: “I thought I could let you go. What have you done to me? You are my soulmate. And I’m not sure I can get through this without you.”
Mackenzie, fighting for his marriage, said: “Then don’t. Let me help. You and I are stronger together,” Charity replied: “I love you, I hope you know what you’re letting yourself in for.” It seems the couple are now back on track for now.
Charity fled the village on Monday night's episode after revisited past trauma in her first therapy session. She discussed everything that had happened in her life from her dad’s abuse, her mother’s strange disappearance and all the abuse she’d suffered. She went into how she ended up becoming a mother twice as a child, forced into prostitution and terrorised by the police.
Fans however, were less than impressed with the soap and blasted Monday night’s episode. Taking to social media one person wrote “the worst episode ever.” another added “Someone wake me up when this session is finished...yawn…”
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.