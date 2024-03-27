EastEnders Spoilers: Has Dean Wicks gone too far as Harvey Monroe steps in following devastating exit?
EastEnders Spoilers ahead*
Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) continues his evil plan to try and keep sick daughter Jade Masood from leaving Walford. But it looks like Jade’s fate is not yet sealed as Harvey Monroe is about to step in and hopefully stop Dean.
Jade is recovering from a recent lung transplant and is planning on moving to Pakistan with her mother Shabnam Masood as soo as she is well enough. Fans took to social media after being left feeling devastated after watching Tuesday nights episode. Jean Slater was seen leaving Walford for a while and going to stay with Little Mo. In recent weeks Jean has been getting closer to the truth that Dean has been tampering with his daughter's antibiotics.
However, just as Jean was closing in on Dean’s sinister plans, he managed to turn it round and convince her she was the one hurting Jade and needed to step away.
Next week viewers will see Jean’s boyfriend Harvey get even more suspicious of Dean and step in as he bribes Lily to invite Jade over so he can keep an eye on her. After seeing his daughter at the Slaters house, Dean writes a slanderous message about Harvey online.
Harvey confronts him about the message and vows to get to the bottom of what Dean is doing. Dean later heads over to see Cindy and Ian and sells his share of Beale's Eels to them. Does this mean he’s planning on leaving Albert Square for good?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.
