Royal Television Society Awards 2024: Winners list including Hannah Waddingham and Bella Ramsay
The Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2024 took place at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Tuesday evening. The RTS is an educational charity promoting the art and science of television. Last night they hosted the awards in celebration of the best TV shows and everyone who works in television.
Hannah Waddingham was one of the biggest winners of the night as she accepted the award for Best Entertainment Presenter for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. The singing competition was held in Liverpool on behalf of previous winners Ukraine. Hannah Waddingham, 49, hosted Eurovision alongside Graham Norton, Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon.
In her acceptance speech Hannah said: “I feel like I'm going to look back at photos like, ‘“Can you stop grinning like a Cheshire cat?" I'm very pleased. It's a little overwhelming,” according to the Mail Online.
The BBC One Time series took home two awards on the night. Tamara Lawrance won the award for Leading Actor Female for her role in the series. Time co-star Bella Ramsay took home the Supporting Actor - Female.
Stacey Solomon's BBC One series Sort Your Life Out won the best Formatted Popular Factual award but the TV host just missed out on being crowned best Presenter after losing out to Chris Packman.
The Royal Society Television Awards 2024 Winners List
- Breakthrough Awards - The Travel Show
- Arts - Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World
- Children's Programme - A Kind Of Spark
- Comedy Drama - Juice
- Comedy Performance (Female) - Gbemisola Ikumelo
- Comedy Performance (Male) Hammed Animashaun
- Daytime Programme - Scam Interceptors
- Documentary Series -Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland
- Drama Series - Happy Valley
- Entertainment -Squid Game: The Challenge
- Entertainment Performance - Hannah Waddingham - Eurovision Song Contest 2023
- Formatted Popular Factual - Sort Your Life Out
- History - White Nanny, Black Child
- Leading Actor (Female) -Tamara Lawrance - Time
- Leading Actor (Male) - Kane Robinson - Top Boy
- Limited Series - The Sixth Commandment
- Live Event - Eurovision Song Contest 2023
- Presenter - Chris Packham - Inside Our Autistic Minds
- Scripted Comedy - Extraordinary
- Single Documentary - Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story - Sky Documentaries
- Single Drama - Partygate
- Soap And Continuing Drama - EastEnders
- Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit - Alex Scott - FIFA Women's World Cup
- Sports Programme - All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final
- Supporting Actor (Female) - Bella Ramsey - Time
- Supporting Actor (Male) - Éanna Hardwicke - The Sixth Commandment
- Writer Comedy - Jack Rooke - Big Boys
- Writer Drama - Sarah Phelps - The Sixth Commandment
