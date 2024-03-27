Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2024: Winners including Hannah Waddingham and Bella Ramsay (Getty)

The Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2024 took place at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Tuesday evening. The RTS is an educational charity promoting the art and science of television. Last night they hosted the awards in celebration of the best TV shows and everyone who works in television.

Hannah Waddingham was one of the biggest winners of the night as she accepted the award for Best Entertainment Presenter for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. The singing competition was held in Liverpool on behalf of previous winners Ukraine. Hannah Waddingham, 49, hosted Eurovision alongside Graham Norton, Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her acceptance speech Hannah said: “I feel like I'm going to look back at photos like, ‘“Can you stop grinning like a Cheshire cat?" I'm very pleased. It's a little overwhelming,” according to the Mail Online.

The BBC One Time series took home two awards on the night. Tamara Lawrance won the award for Leading Actor Female for her role in the series. Time co-star Bella Ramsay took home the Supporting Actor - Female.

Stacey Solomon's BBC One series Sort Your Life Out won the best Formatted Popular Factual award but the TV host just missed out on being crowned best Presenter after losing out to Chris Packman.

The Royal Society Television Awards 2024 Winners List

Breakthrough Awards - The Travel Show

Arts - Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World

Children's Programme - A Kind Of Spark

Comedy Drama - Juice

Comedy Performance (Female) - Gbemisola Ikumelo

Comedy Performance (Male) Hammed Animashaun

Daytime Programme - Scam Interceptors

Documentary Series -Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland

Drama Series - Happy Valley

Entertainment -Squid Game: The Challenge

Entertainment Performance - Hannah Waddingham - Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Formatted Popular Factual - Sort Your Life Out

History - White Nanny, Black Child

Leading Actor (Female) -Tamara Lawrance - Time

Leading Actor (Male) - Kane Robinson - Top Boy

Limited Series - The Sixth Commandment

Live Event - Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Presenter - Chris Packham - Inside Our Autistic Minds

Scripted Comedy - Extraordinary

Single Documentary - Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story - Sky Documentaries

Single Drama - Partygate

Soap And Continuing Drama - EastEnders

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit - Alex Scott - FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports Programme - All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final

Supporting Actor (Female) - Bella Ramsey - Time

Supporting Actor (Male) - Éanna Hardwicke - The Sixth Commandment

Writer Comedy - Jack Rooke - Big Boys

Writer Drama - Sarah Phelps - The Sixth Commandment

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.