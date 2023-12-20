Stacey Solomon has been praised by fans by revealing on her Instagram stories that she wants to be a ‘little bit more unapologetically me’ in 2024

Stacey Solomon is planning a big change for herself in 2024. Here she is with husband Joe Swash. Photograph by Getty

Christmas is nearly upon us, but it would seem that stars such as Stacey Solomon are already thinking about 2024 and their New Year’s Resolutions. The star has taken to her Instagram stories to reveal that she wants to look after herself next year. The story entitled ‘A Productive’ Tuesday started with Stacey saying that “I have finished all my admin today & ended all my work meetings. Then I cleaned out the office & got it ready for 2024.

Stacey went on to say that “I can honestly say I’m so excited for next year. I’m calling it the f***k it’ year. Because I think the last couple of years I’ve worried a little too much what others think & it’s held me back! I’m not doing that next year! I’m going to do a massive January sort out through the house and through my brain And then just start being a little bit more unapologetically me. And maybe throw myself into some things that scare me but also could be SUPER exciting!” No pressure though because who needs that, followed by crying face emoji. She finished by saying “Do you have anything you’d love to do/change next year?”

Stacey also showed the responses to her story, one fan said: "Think I need to do the same, this year has been hard,” whilst another said “Yes!!! This is exactly what my new year's resolution is going to be.”

It would seem that Stacey Solomon is not the only star who is thinking about New Year’s resolutions. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of York appears to have the same ones every year. She previously wrote on her lifestyle blog, The Tig in 2016 that Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French.”

Meghan Markle also said "These make my New Year's resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year.

“The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks.

"And when it comes to the biting of the nails - well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit."