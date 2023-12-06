How the celebrities decorate their homes at Christmas (Canva)

If you haven’t already then it is definitely time to decorate the house for Christmas. Forget about the cost of electricity because when it comes to Christmas lights they are all going up and we have some celebrity homes to inspire you.

Just like us celebrities love Christmas and we love checking out their festive home décor. When it comes to decorating their homes over the festive season these celebs don’t hold back. Whether it’s getting a professional to do all the work for them or a bit of DIY we take a look at the best celebrity Christmas homes.

Michelle Kegan and Mark Wright

Michelle Kegan and Mark Wright recently showed off their lavish Christmas lights on their stunning £3.5 million mansion in Essex. The couple shared a video clip on their home Instagram account of the mansion decked out with lights by 4 Season Events whilst they were out. I wish someone would pop round to my house and throw up some light whilst I was out.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

You can always count on Stacey Solomon to do her own decorations. The self proclaimed crafter has created some stunning decorations in her home and doorway over the years. This year Stacey has gone one step further and made her own giant nutcracker and it really is huge. The TV presenter beautifully decorated her bedroom and also made her own giant jingle bells - as you do!

Helen Flanagan

This year Helen Flanagan got into the festive spirit by wearing matching Christmas Pyjamas with her kids and decided to decorate the tree herself. The actress had a little help from her three children Matilda, Delilah & Charlie and The Christmas Company with their ‘Christmas In A Box’.

Rylan Clark