Need some advice on how to decorate your home for Christmas? Adele Gregson founder of The Christmas Company is here to help

December is just a few days away and apparently this is the weekend to get the decorations out and completely transform your house into a miniature version of Santa’s grotto. If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram and been inspired by all the celebrities houses with their stunning decorations but not sure where to even begin, then we may just have the perfect expert advice for you.

Adele Gregson is the Founder of The Christmas Company specialists at installing fun, creative and luxurious Christmas designs in celebrity homes such as Molly-Mae Hague, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah, Jonathan Ross, Paddy McGuiness, Helen Flanagan and Freddie Flintoff. Adele gives her top tips on how to create the perfect celebrity inspired Christmas décor in your home without spending a fortune.

Speaking exclusively to National World Adele said: “I would start by making an impact at the entrance. Your doorway is the first thing guests will see, lighting is also crucial for outside and will help you truly make a statement. Your living room doesn’t have to be the only place that's filled with Christmas décor, give your door a chance to shine by adding wreaths, bells, ribbons, mistletoe and more. A big fluffy bow is a simple way to decorate your door that's affordable and easy to do.”

A second tip from the Christmas Company founder would be: “When decorating your tree, firstly decide on a theme or colour scheme and stick to it when buying your décor. Popular trends this year are monochrome, caramel beige tones and neutral palettes. It’s best to be strategic when placing ornaments on your tree, always start with larger baubles at the bottom and work your way up. Foliage and twigs are a great way to fill out space and create more depth. The most important thing is that you have fun and that your design reflects your personality.”

Adele also added that “A big no when decorating a tree is overloading it with fabric. It can ruin the entire look of the tree and never look right, people often do this to chunk out the tree but it can look like big lines down the tree, and take away from the beautiful decorations already on the tree.”