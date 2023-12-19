7.20am is the time that Jamie advises putting your turkey in the oven. On his master plan he says “Bring your turkey out of the fridge and let it come up to room temperature, before beginning the recipe for cooking your turkey.”

9am is when Jamie suggests prepping your turkey..

9.20am is the time to put your turkey in the oven

11.15am. Remove the foil covering the turkey.

12pm. Jamie Oliver says this is the time to test if your turkey is cooked so take it out of the oven and leave to rest for up to 2 hours. gravy.

12.15pm. After prepping your potatoes the night before, now is the time to start on your roast potatoes.

12.35pm. Jamie Oliver says “At this point, you should finish the gravy recipe and have it ready to reheat when you serve.

12.45pm. If this hasn’t been made in advance, according to Jamie, this is the optimum time to start making your cranberry sauce.

1pm, it is time to take your potatoes out of the oven and complete Jamie’s recipe instructions.

1.10pm, it is time to put your meat stuffing in the oven and start preparing your carrots

1.20pm. If pigs in blankets are on your menu, put them in the oven at this time and begin preparing your brussels sprouts.

1.40pm. Heat up gravy and reheat your cranberry sauce.