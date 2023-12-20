Watch Meghan Markle star as ‘intern’ in 'ad' for coffee company

For those of you who thought the Duchess of Sussex had given up on her acting career, Meghan features in an Instagram post for a coffee company

Meghan Markle is seen packing boxes in Instagram video for coffee company she has invested in. Photograph by Getty

When Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry announced their engagement, Meghan explained that she was giving up her acting career and the reasons behind it. She said "What’s been really exciting, as we talk about this as the transition out of my career... is that the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on," she said. Meghan also revealed, “You realise that as you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to, [it comes with] a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously."

Although the Duchess of Sussex has kept to her word when it comes to quitting her acting career, she has made an appearance as an extra in an Instagram post for a coffee company that she has shares in. On Clevr Blends’ Instagram, the CEO and co-founder Hannah Mendoza says that “I wanna give a huge shout to our amazing clever team at HQ, without them, we are nothing. Our fulfilment crew, longingly packing your lattes, they’ve been listening to Britney on loop since 2019.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the background, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is seen stacking boxes whilst wearing a grey top and black trousers. The jumper is reportedly made of cashmere and is by Cos. She is also seen wearing glasses and sipping on a drink whilst working on a computer, and then laughing as she fails to fist-bump another member of the team in the final shot.