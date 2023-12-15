How does The Crown deal with Prince Harry nazi-costume storyline, and what did he say about it in documentary?
Prince Harry’s nazi-costume scandal is featured in Netflix’s The Crown Season 6 Part 2
Spoiler alert, well not really. In case you have been living under a stone, Netflix's The Crown Season 6 Part 2 does address the Prince Harry nazi-costume scandal. In the last series of The Crown, Prince Harry is played by Luther Ford, whilst Ed McVey takes on the role of Prince William and Meg Bellamy is Kate Middleton.
The nazi-costume scandal storyline is featured in Episode 10 of Season 6, part 2 and the episode is entitled 'Sleep, Darie Sleep.' In the episode Prince Harry is seen wearing the rented Nazi costume at his friend's 'colonials and natives' fancy dress party. He is also seen trying on costumes with Prince William and Kate Middleton at a fancy dress shop and after donning a jacket with a swastika on the armband, Luther Ford's Prince Harry says: "Germany had an empire, didn't they? What about this?" Meg Bellamy's Kate Middleton then says: "I don't know. Maybe cover the swastika?"
When did the nazi-costume scandal happen?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The nazi-costume scandal happened in 2005 when Prince Harry wore the costume to a fancy dress party hosted by Prince William's friend, Olympic showjumer Richard Meade. After the scandal, Clarence House issued a statement which said: "Prince Harry has apologised for any offence or embarrassment he has caused. He realises it was a poor choice of costume."
Did Prince Harry address the nazi-costume scandal in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan?
In the Harry & Meghan documentary, Prince Harry said that “It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life,” He went on to reveal that “I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right. I sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound effect on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I could have just ignored it and made the same mistakes over again in my life. But I learned from that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.