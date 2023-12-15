The Nazi-costume scandal happened in 2005. Here is Prince Harry helping pack tsunami aid items bound for the Maldives at a Red Cross depot on January 7, 2005 in Warmley, England. Photograph by Getty

Spoiler alert, well not really. In case you have been living under a stone, Netflix's The Crown Season 6 Part 2 does address the Prince Harry nazi-costume scandal. In the last series of The Crown, Prince Harry is played by Luther Ford, whilst Ed McVey takes on the role of Prince William and Meg Bellamy is Kate Middleton.

The nazi-costume scandal storyline is featured in Episode 10 of Season 6, part 2 and the episode is entitled 'Sleep, Darie Sleep.' In the episode Prince Harry is seen wearing the rented Nazi costume at his friend's 'colonials and natives' fancy dress party. He is also seen trying on costumes with Prince William and Kate Middleton at a fancy dress shop and after donning a jacket with a swastika on the armband, Luther Ford's Prince Harry says: "Germany had an empire, didn't they? What about this?" Meg Bellamy's Kate Middleton then says: "I don't know. Maybe cover the swastika?"

When did the nazi-costume scandal happen?

The nazi-costume scandal happened in 2005 when Prince Harry wore the costume to a fancy dress party hosted by Prince William's friend, Olympic showjumer Richard Meade. After the scandal, Clarence House issued a statement which said: "Prince Harry has apologised for any offence or embarrassment he has caused. He realises it was a poor choice of costume."

Did Prince Harry address the nazi-costume scandal in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan?