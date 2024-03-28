Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has returned to social media after a long break. The actress, 33, opened up about her mental health battle following the breakdown of her relationship with Bristol Rovers footballer Scott Sinclair.

Helen and Scott were in a relationship for 13 years and engaged for four years before splitting up in October 2022. They share three young children together Matilda, Delilah and youngest son Charlie.

The mother of three opened up on social media about her mental health issues over December and January and explained that a bad reaction to her ADHD medication sent her into a state of “psychosis for a few days”.

Taking to Instagram Helen wrote a lengthy social media that read: “So basically I really struggled mental health wise December/ January xxx I felt really not great in my head over Christmas and I didn’t really feel that much different when I took the kids away for new year xxx I had a lot of difficult things going on things I just can’t talk about on Instagram x

“I felt terrible, so I was due my theatre tour which I was excited about so when I came back from holiday I thought it was best for me to take some medication so I’d feel better and be able to cope better with being a working single mum of three and I was emotionally struggling with the break up from the father of my kids but I had a really bad reaction though to the medication ( an ADHD medication) and it sent me into a psychosis for a few days which I didn’t know I was in x

“I just love my kids so much x this bad reaction though was a few days before rehearsals were starting and sadly I just wasn’t mentally well enough to do it xxx I was heartbroken as I’ve always been professional as an actress but i needed to stay at home and feel better for me and my kids, with the help of my amazing parents xxx

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always been honest on here and I feel in a really good happy place now xxx therapy can be amazing and I feel like I’ve worked on myself with things that were quite tough to me but I feel lighter now anyway sending love and please be kind”

