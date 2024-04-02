Will Coronation Street's Roy Cropper be swapping his cosy cafe for a prison cell? (Picture: ITV)

Roy Cropper is set to land himself in extremely hot water in ITV's Coronation Street next week.

An ongoing storyline has put the cafe owner into the spotlight after he became the prime suspect in the case of a missing teenager. Lauren Bolton is nowhere to be seen, and fingers are being pointed at Roy both in-person and online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, as he seeks to clear his name, ITV producers have given us a sneak peek at what will happen in Weatherfield.

Next Monday (8 April) Roy answers the phone in the cafe to receive another volley of abuse and he quickly retreats upstairs. Nick and Shona discuss the dreadful abuse that Roy’s having to deal with as Sam wishes he could pay Roy a visit but Nick doesn’t think it’s a good idea. Sam lies to Shona and tells her that he’s going round to see Hope, but calls at the cafe and suggests to Roy they have a game of chess.

On Wednesday, 10 April, Nina makes it clear to Evelyn and Shona that despite all the calls, they must still answer the phone as Roy is hoping for a call from Lauren’s mother. After reading through comments online, Stu tells Yasmeen and Alya that he intends to help Roy clear his name as he knows what it’s like to be wrongly accused.

In the precinct, Stu talks to a homeless person, hoping for information about Lauren and as he pulls out his wallet, he fails to notice the guy picking up a brick. Stu returns to Speed Daal with a bloodied face and explains to Yasmeen how he had his wallet stolen and was hit with a brick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy reels in shock as Evelyn reveals that Hayley’s son, Christian has posted some hurtful things about him and Hayley online. Lauren’s Mum, Kerry, calls at the cafe and introduces herself to Roy and Nina - setting up a massive showdown in the storyline.

Friday, 12 April's episode of the soap will see Roy pushed to his breaking point. During the night, Kerry secretly films Roy’s living room and records a commentary making him out to be a murderer. Kelly leaps back onto the sofa and pretends to be asleep when Roy sleep walks into the room. After reading the horrible online comments Christian wrote about Roy, Nick and Sam call at the cafe flat where Nick apologises to Roy and assures him that when things are back to normal, he’d be happy for Sam to spend time with him.

When Sam tells Roy that he’s his BFF, best friend forever, Kerry secretly takes note. A shaken Roy heads down to the cafe and explains to Shona and Nina that he’s just had a call from Lauren’s mum asking him not to contact her again. With all eyes on Alice, she admits she isn’t Kerry. As Roy and Evelyn head out with Freddie, they come face to face with Alice who starts filming them and as Roy tries to stop her, she stumbles and bangs her head.