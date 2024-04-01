Emmerdale Spoilers: Rhona Goskirk’s Day in court and Nate Robinson is put in a difficult position Emmerdale titles. Picture: ITV

It’s going to be another dramatic week in ITV’s Emmerdale as Rhona Goskirk's trial begins and poor Nate Robinson is put in a difficult position when he sees Caleb struggling. We take a look at what to expect in episodes that will air from April 8-12.

Rhona Goskirk’s day in court amid kidnapping charges

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) struggles to get Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) to take her mind off her upcoming day in court. The day soon arrives and they are called in for the trail.

Gus begins to twist the narrative as a horrified Rhona watches on. Soon, Rhona’s defence fights back when they begin to question Gus’ good character and when Vanessa prepares to take the stand, Rhona hopes the tide is beginning to turn but will Vanessa be caught out by the prosecution’s questions?

When the judge adjourns for the day, Rhona is left kicking herself for getting so upset. The debate at the Woolpack rages on but the group are put in their place when April worries that if even Rhona’s friends can’t agree, then how will the jury?

Rhona’s shaken when a smug Gus revels in her capitulation in court. As the jury heads off to deliberate, Rhona’s fate hangs in the balance and she paces anxiously as she awaits their decision.

Nate Robinson is put in a difficult position

Having caught wind of Ruby Fox-Milligan’s (Beth Cordingly), ‘kill them with kindness' ploy, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) insists his family can’t be bought and orders Ruby to leave them alone. Lydia tries to ease Ruby’s concerns about Cain’s ultimatum but when he storms in and grabs Sam’s air fryer off the counter, it’s clear they weren’t empty threats.

Sam, Ruby and Lydia watch on in horror as Cain smashes all three air fryers with a sledge hammer. Working on her plan to win Cain over, Chas reluctantly agrees to help Ruby out. The Dingles start to arrive for Ruby’s impromptu gathering, including a bewildered Caleb. Realising he’s been tricked into attending, Cain is seething.

Caleb and Cain get off to a rocky start but as they appear to be thawing, they’re interrupted by a sudden karaoke performance from a drunken Ruby. Ruby’s gathering at the Woolpack starts to descend into chaos as she fights for Caleb’s forgiveness.

Caleb steps up to defend Ruby and makes it clear to Cain what side he’s chosen. Despite things with Cain being worse than ever, anxious Ruby hopes Caleb is committed to her. Next day, Nate is surprised to find Caleb doubled over with pain. When Caleb pleads for help, will Nate be defiant in the face of his enemy, or leave his Uncle to suffer alone?

Also coming up in Emmerdale next week

Elsewhere in the dales Billy commits to his new plan of becoming a personal trainer. Kerry knows the time has come to part ways with her beloved diamond necklace. Plus Suzy makes another unsuccessful attempt to get payment for the wedding.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

