BBC axes Trailblazers after reports that Mel B and Emily Atack "clashed" in massive row on set
The BBC has decided to pull the plug on its celebrity adventure series, Trailblazers, following a rift between two of its leading stars during filming.
Mel B and Emily Atack found themselves at odds during the inaugural season of the show, which saw them embarking on a journey across the Rocky Mountains alongside Ruby Wax. The 2022 series aimed to retrace the footsteps of the Victorian explorer Isabella Bird, with the trio tackling various challenges along the way. However, tensions arose between Mel, 43, and Emily, 34, leading to what insiders described as a "frosty" and "quite tense" atmosphere in the US filming location after a heated disagreement halfway through production.
In a Mirror excluisive, an insider said: "Once on set, their personalities definitely clashed, and there was one row that was witnessed by several crew members. There was no way back from that at the time."
Another source elaborated on the BBC's aspirations for the show, expressing hopes for it to become a recurring celebrity ensemble akin to ITV's Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo, and Fred Sirieix trio. However, due to the discord between Mel and Emily, the desired chemistry failed to materialise, leading to the decision not to renew the series.
The trio's "trip of a lifetime" involved tackling a series of demanding physical challenges in the Rockies, mirroring the arduous journey undertaken by Isabella in 1873, spanning over 800 miles.
"The trip was not just a jolly for Mel, Emily, and Ruby - some of the challenges were quite tough," the first source added. "It was a bit of a pressure cooker environment, but Mel and Emily have seen each other since, and things were fine between them."
