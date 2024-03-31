Mel B and Emily Atack reportedly became "frosty" towards one another while filming Trailblazers for BBC. (Picture: Getty Images)

The BBC has decided to pull the plug on its celebrity adventure series, Trailblazers, following a rift between two of its leading stars during filming.

Mel B and Emily Atack found themselves at odds during the inaugural season of the show, which saw them embarking on a journey across the Rocky Mountains alongside Ruby Wax. The 2022 series aimed to retrace the footsteps of the Victorian explorer Isabella Bird, with the trio tackling various challenges along the way. However, tensions arose between Mel, 43, and Emily, 34, leading to what insiders described as a "frosty" and "quite tense" atmosphere in the US filming location after a heated disagreement halfway through production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a Mirror excluisive, an insider said: "Once on set, their personalities definitely clashed, and there was one row that was witnessed by several crew members. There was no way back from that at the time."

Another source elaborated on the BBC's aspirations for the show, expressing hopes for it to become a recurring celebrity ensemble akin to ITV's Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo, and Fred Sirieix trio. However, due to the discord between Mel and Emily, the desired chemistry failed to materialise, leading to the decision not to renew the series.

The trio's "trip of a lifetime" involved tackling a series of demanding physical challenges in the Rockies, mirroring the arduous journey undertaken by Isabella in 1873, spanning over 800 miles.