Gladiators fans have hailed the revived series as a huge success - and now the winners have been crowned. (Picture: Hungry Bear Media Ltd/BBC)

Finlay Anderson and Marie-Louise Nicholson have been crowned Gladiators champions after a tense final showdown.

The 28-year-old told host Bradley Walsh: "Bronte was on my tail the whole time, what a competitor to go up against, she was so close to the end there. I think we’re both winners in my eyes."

Army officer Anderson went head-to-head with wrestler Male in the final event but ran faster to the top of the travelator and burst through the paper to become champion.

"This is definitely the most surreal moment ever from five-year-old me playing The Eliminator in my granny’s living room to lifting the real deal, this is unbelievable," the 34-year-old told Walsh.

To reach the final, the contenders had to do battle against the show’s 16 Gladiators in games testing strength, speed and dexterity that continue to be family favourites from previous versions of the programme. Anderson, from Edinburgh, said the most challenging moment of the final was on The Edge, because he injured his "ribs quite badly on that event in the quarter-finals so naturally I was cautious as I didn’t want to get hurt again".

He also said as a Crossfit fan, he wanted to "excel" against Gladiator Steel during the series, because the athlete is a star of the fitness regime and won the title of UK’s Fittest Man in 2020.

Meanwhile, Nicholson said her favourite moment from the series was the "biggest comeback of the year" when she got herself into the final four despite starting nine seconds behind on The Eliminator in the quarter-finals. She said her favourite game was Powerball because of the "agility and speed and being tackled by a Gladiator, having a bit of rough and tumble", while her least favourite was Duel.

"Winning means to me that things that you’re scared of in life, things you don’t want to go up against, if you throw yourself into it you’ll either learn something if you lose or you’ll gain something from it if you win. I always think that, even if you lose you’ll gain something from it," she said.

Dublin-born Nicholson added that if she was to become a Gladiator she would call herself "Shamrock".

It was announced earlier this week that Gladiators will return for a second series. Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: "It has been wonderful to hear how much families have loved watching this together, as part of the BBC’s Saturday evening entertainment offering. We can’t wait for more action from the Gladiators."