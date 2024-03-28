Easter 2024 TV guide: all the best TV shows and films to watch this Bank Holiday weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
It's almost time for Easter weekend and there's plenty of big TV shows and films available to keep you and the family entertained over the holiday. But with so much choice out there it's hard to decide on what to watch.
Whether you want to celebrate the holiday and catch the Easter Sunday Service at Canterbury Cathedral, escape with a good movie or documentary or keep the kids occupied during the inevitable rain, we have you covered.
Here’s your guide on what to watch over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, with all the best TV shows and films to keep you and the family entertained.
Best TV shows to watch Easter 2024
Good Friday
- Gareth Malone's Easter Passion, Episode One, BBC One 11.15am
- Beyond Paradise, BBC One, 9pm
- Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales, BBC Two, 9pm
- The Life & Death of Lily Savage, ITV1, 9pm
Saturday, March 30
- Gladiators 2024 final, BBC One, 5.50 pm
- Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV1, 7pm
- Paul O'Grady's Great Elephant Adventure, ITV1, 8pm
- Ella Fitzgerald: A Life in Ten Pictures, BBC Two, 8.35pm
Easter Sunday
- Easter Sunday Service from Canterbury Cathedral, BBC One, 10am
- Gareth Malone's Easter Passion, Episode Two, BBC One 11.30am
- Songs of Praise, BBC One, 1.30pm
- Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures, BBC One, 2.15 pm
- Mammals - narrated by David Attenborough, BBC One, 7pm
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, 7.40pm
- This Town, BBC One, 9pm
Easter Monday
- ITV Racing Live: Irish Grand National, ITV1, 2.15pm.
- MasterChef 2024, BBC One, 6.30pm
- Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Spain, BBC One, 8pm
Best films on TV this Easter weekend
Good Friday
- Wallace & Gromit in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, BBC One, 2.15pm
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife, BBC One, 7.05pm
Saturday March 30
- Hook, Channel 5, 2.20pm
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Channel 4, 9pm
Easter Sunday
- Ben-Hur, Channel 5, 12.05pm
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, ITV1, 12.25pm
- Easter Parade, BBC Two, 12.30pm
- Beauty and the Beast, BBC One, 2.40pm
- The Wizard of Oz, Channel 5, 4.20pm
- Apocalypse Now, BBC Two, 10pm
Easter Monday
- Woman in Gold, BBC Two, 10pm
- Taken 2, ITV1, 10.20pm
But that's not all, as well as having a bumper TV and film schedule on Freeview, Barbie will be coming to Sky Cinema just in time for Good Friday, whilst on Netflix you will also be able to catch all episodes of the latest season of addictive reality gameshow Is It Cake?.
Sarah McCann is a Trends Writer for NationalWorld who specialises in stories around TV, Film and Health. If you liked this article you can follow Sarah on X (Twitter) here. You can also share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.