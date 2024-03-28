Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's almost time for Easter weekend and there's plenty of big TV shows and films available to keep you and the family entertained over the holiday. But with so much choice out there it's hard to decide on what to watch.

Whether you want to celebrate the holiday and catch the Easter Sunday Service at Canterbury Cathedral, escape with a good movie or documentary or keep the kids occupied during the inevitable rain, we have you covered.

Here’s your guide on what to watch over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, with all the best TV shows and films to keep you and the family entertained.

Best TV shows to watch Easter 2024

Good Friday

Gareth Malone's Easter Passion, Episode One, BBC One 11.15am

Beyond Paradise, BBC One, 9pm

Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales, BBC Two, 9pm

The Life & Death of Lily Savage, ITV1, 9pm

Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales with: Christine McGuinness, Eshaan Akbar, Sonali Shah, Tom Rosenthal, Michaela Strachan, Spencer Matthews, Amanda Lovett (Photo: BBC/CTVC)

Saturday, March 30

Gladiators 2024 final, BBC One, 5.50 pm

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV1, 7pm

Paul O'Grady's Great Elephant Adventure, ITV1, 8pm

Ella Fitzgerald: A Life in Ten Pictures, BBC Two, 8.35pm

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday Service from Canterbury Cathedral, BBC One, 10am

Gareth Malone's Easter Passion, Episode Two, BBC One 11.30am

Songs of Praise, BBC One, 1.30pm

Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures, BBC One, 2.15 pm

Mammals - narrated by David Attenborough, BBC One, 7pm

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, 7.40pm

This Town, BBC One, 9pm

Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures, with Adrian Lester, Simon Pegg, Alison Steadman and Nina Sosanya (Photo: Eagle Eye Drama / BBC)

Easter Monday

ITV Racing Live: Irish Grand National, ITV1, 2.15pm.

MasterChef 2024, BBC One, 6.30pm

Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Spain, BBC One, 8pm

Best films on TV this Easter weekend

Good Friday

Wallace & Gromit in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, BBC One, 2.15pm

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, BBC One, 7.05pm

Saturday March 30

Hook, Channel 5, 2.20pm

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Channel 4, 9pm

Easter Sunday

Ben-Hur, Channel 5, 12.05pm

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, ITV1, 12.25pm

Easter Parade, BBC Two, 12.30pm

Beauty and the Beast, BBC One, 2.40pm

The Wizard of Oz, Channel 5, 4.20pm

Apocalypse Now, BBC Two, 10pm

Easter Monday

Woman in Gold, BBC Two, 10pm

Taken 2, ITV1, 10.20pm

But that's not all, as well as having a bumper TV and film schedule on Freeview, Barbie will be coming to Sky Cinema just in time for Good Friday, whilst on Netflix you will also be able to catch all episodes of the latest season of addictive reality gameshow Is It Cake?.