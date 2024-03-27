Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Nelson is set to hit various regions of Britain tonight and tomorrow, just ahead of the Easter weekend, with strong winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain expected. The storm, named by Spanish meteorologists, is expected to deluge Britain with heavy rain, hail, and thunder when it arrives later on Wednesday. The storm, which has already dumped torrential rain on parts of Spain, particularly Galicia, Castile y Leon, and Extramadura, is currently headed north towards the UK.

This comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning this week, with rain pushing northwards on Wednesday night and a risk of snow over higher ground of western England and Wales, followed by scattered showers. The warning, which covers much of the southern coast of England from Thursday (March 28), may cause travel disruption within the area and hazardous conditions near immediate coastlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “A deep area of low pressure will see increasing wind speeds along the south coast of England on Thursday. Gusts of 50mph are likely quite widely, with 60-70mph possible in exposed coastal areas. These winds will be accompanied by some heavy showers at times, with the possibility of hail and thunder in some locations, which will worsen travel conditions.”

Northern Ireland has a yellow warning for rain in force for much of Thursday having already experienced a wet few days. The forecaster added: “Thursday will see further showers for many areas of the UK, but Northern Ireland will see further rain falling on very saturated ground, which increases the chances of some travel disruption within the warning area. 10-20mm of rain is likely quite widely, possibly higher across the Antrim hills.”

Storm Nelson is set to hit some parts of the UK this week, with heavy rain and winds up to 70mph

The unsettled weather will continue on Good Friday, said the Met Office, with low pressure continuing to feed showers and longer spells of rain across the UK, although drier spells will develop later in the day from the east. Meanwhile, Saturday sees a continuation of this showery theme in southern and western areas, though there is an increasing chance of brighter spells further north and east.

More erratic weather is expected to return from the south later on Sunday and into Monday, with Easter Monday expected to be a generally unsettling day, according to the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas. However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with showers tending to become less frequent, and a better chance of longer spells of sunshine for eastern and northern areas, especially on Sunday.

“It will also become less windy, and temperatures should start to trend upwards, feeling quite warm in any sunshine. However, more widely unsettled conditions look likely to return into Easter Monday, but there is still some uncertainty in the timing of this deterioration.”

UK 5-day forecast

Wednesday (March 27)

Clear spells and scattered heavy showers at first locally. Much of Scotland becoming dry overnight. However, showers continuing across Northern Ireland, and outbreaks of rain and hill snow will develop across England and Wales.

Thursday (March 28)

Heavy rain and hill snow clearing northwards, leaving bright spells and heavy and blustery showers for many. Some hail and thunder in the south where it will also be very windy.