UK weather: Rain bomb expected over Easter Bank Holiday weekend
A rain bomb is expected over Easter Bank Holiday, so forget the idea of plenty of spring sunshine-wishful thinking! According to the Met Office, “through the Bank Holiday weekend and into the following week, unsettled or changeable weather remains the most likely outcome. All areas are likely to see further rain or showers at times, with some drier spells in between but wet weather will tend to favour the southwest, while northern, especially northwestern, parts remain a bit drier on average.”
For those of you who live in southern England, you would be right in thinking that February was incredibly wet. The Met Office said that the south of England experienced “its wettest February since the series began in 1836. Many parts of southern England recorded well over twice the average rainfall.”
According to the Met Office’s Mike Kendon, “the top-ten warmest winters on record for the UK include 2024, 2022, 2020, 2016 and 2014 and the top-ten wettest 2024, 2020, 2016 and 2014- so very mild winters also show a tendency to be very wet.”
Despite the possibility of a rain bomb making Easter Bank Holiday weekend a washout, Bloomberg reported in January of this year that “last year was the warmest on record and Britain’s Met office already forecasts 2024 to be even hotter.”
It has even been suggested that in a trial this year, heatwaves in the UK may start to be given names. A committee of MPs is believed to think that by naming heatwaves in the same way storms are given names, will increase both communication and awareness.
