It's been long forecast that a cold snap and potential snow bomb could be on its way - now it looks to be on the horizon.

Temperatures will drop later this week, as we head into March, with some places set to see the temperature drop to freezing or below.

According to new weather charts from WXCharts, snow will begin to fall from Thursday February 29 in northern Scotland. The snow will hit the Midlands and northern England, Northern Ireland and Wales from Friday morning (March 1).

Throughout Friday, the snow will spread towards Newcastle and the Scottish Borders. From Saturday, March 2, there will be snow falling in northern England, northern Scotland and some areas of Wales.

The Met Office has published its long-ranger forecast for Friday through Sunday. It reads: "Turning colder and more unsettled on Friday and Saturday, with heavy rain in some places. A risk of sleet and hill snow, possibly reaching lower levels."