UK weather: exact date 'snow bomb' could fall as country prepares for March cold snap
and live on Freeview channel 276
It's been long forecast that a cold snap and potential snow bomb could be on its way - now it looks to be on the horizon.
Temperatures will drop later this week, as we head into March, with some places set to see the temperature drop to freezing or below.
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to new weather charts from WXCharts, snow will begin to fall from Thursday February 29 in northern Scotland. The snow will hit the Midlands and northern England, Northern Ireland and Wales from Friday morning (March 1).
Throughout Friday, the snow will spread towards Newcastle and the Scottish Borders. From Saturday, March 2, there will be snow falling in northern England, northern Scotland and some areas of Wales.
The Met Office has published its long-ranger forecast for Friday through Sunday. It reads: "Turning colder and more unsettled on Friday and Saturday, with heavy rain in some places. A risk of sleet and hill snow, possibly reaching lower levels."
It comes as experts predicted that February 2024 was set to be one of the wettest on record, following a washout for many over the month. An average of more than 120mm of rainfall had fallen on the UK on the first quarter of the month alone with the Met Office stating that it was on track to be near or even beat the record of February 2020 which had an average of 161mm of rainfall in England.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.