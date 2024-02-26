Watch more of our videos on Shots!

February is set to be one of the wettest in the UK since record began, with even more rain forecast before the end of month.

It's been a washout for much of the country so far the month, with flooding and flood warnings across England and Wales. More than 120mm of rain had reportedly fallen on the UK in the first quarter of February already.

Speaking to The Mirror, Met Office spokesman Graham Madge said: "It will be one of the wettest Februarys. With more rain forecast this week, these figures will only go up. In February 2020, England had on average 161mm of rainfall."

It look like the rain won't be letting up any time soon, with more showers forecast for this week. According to the Met Office's forecast for the week, downpours will get heavier towards the end of the week.

The forecast reads: "Dry start on Wednesday with further rain arriving from the west, turning heavy at times through Thursday. Remaining cold and unsettled for Friday."

Temperatures will also drop as we transition through to March. The Met Office long range forecast for Friday, March 1 until Sunday, March 10 says: "It will become cooler and more unsettled from Friday and through the weekend with temperatures a little below average. Areas of showers sometimes banding together for longer spells of rain, this heavy at times and likely to turn wintry, even a lower levels and some snow accumulations are likely over higher ground, particularly in the west.

