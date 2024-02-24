Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is nearly the end of February and undoubtedly the majority of us in the UK are looking forward to spring and the thought of warmer days ahead. However before you pack away your winter wardrobe just yet, it would seem that colder weather and potentially snow could soon be on its way.

According to the Met Office, and looking ahead from the period of 27 February to 7 March 2024, it looks like the UK will experience “a dry start to this period” which is more likely to occur “in the south of the Uk, with some night-time frost and perhaps patchy fog, but rain will already be making its way into northern parts of the Uk on Tuesday, spreading south.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office goes on to report that “This sets the scene for a generally unsettled pattern that is likely to continue through to early March. Spells of rain are expected across all areas at times, wettest overall in the west and northwest, where it will also sometimes be windy. Temperatures are most likely to be around for a little above average, though some short-lived colder interludes that would allow sleet or snow to fall to lower levels are possible at times, these more likely in the north.”

According to the BBC’s Chris Fawkes, on Saturday 24 February, “winds are a bit lighter, frost is likely to be a bit more widespread.” For the second half of the weekend, Chris says to expect” heavier showers in Northern Ireland” and due to a low area of pressure to the south of England could result in wet and windy weather to the far south coast of England.

Will there be another snow bomb in March?