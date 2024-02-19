Lanzarote holidays: Travel warning issued to UK holidaymakers as price of hotels in Canary Island hotspot doubles
A travel warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers who are heading to Lanzarote. The warning comes as the price of staying in the Canary Island holiday hotspot has skyrocketed with the rate of hotel rooms doubling.
According to new figures, hotel prices have risen from £52 in 2013 to the average cost of a hotel room costing an eye-watering £109 per room in 2023. Hotel rooms are now double in price and the cost is also up by 15.5 per cent than in November 2022 when rooms were £94 per night.
The cheapest rooms from last year were during May and June, with an average of €101 and €104. The statistics also show that June had the smallest increase in price compared to the previous year, just 2.4 per cent more expensive on average.
The island’s hotels earned €272 million in 2013 while the hotels operating last year earned a huge €686 million. The Spanish island welcomed 2.7 million visitors from mainland Spain and other countries last year.
Last summer it was revealed UK tourists make up around half of tourists visiting Lanzarote over the summer months, which counts the likes of capital Arrecife, Playa Blanca and Costa Teguise among its popular tourist spots and resorts. The island is known for its year-round warm weather, beaches and volcanic landscape.
Representatives from TUI, Jet2, and Ryanair have issued a joint warning to those working in the hospitality trade on islands including Tenerife, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura after a year of price increases. The average daily room rate in the Canary Islands stood at 138 euros in December - a 9.6% increase in a year. While apartment rates averaged 86 euros, an 11.6% rise. The increase in prices is partly due to the global inflationary pressures which have seen rises across most parts of the world and an increase in demand as visitors to the islands rose last year.
