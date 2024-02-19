Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A travel warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers who are heading to Lanzarote. The warning comes as the price of staying in the Canary Island holiday hotspot has skyrocketed with the rate of hotel rooms doubling.

According to new figures, hotel prices have risen from £52 in 2013 to the average cost of a hotel room costing an eye-watering £109 per room in 2023. Hotel rooms are now double in price and the cost is also up by 15.5 per cent than in November 2022 when rooms were £94 per night.

The cheapest rooms from last year were during May and June, with an average of €101 and €104. The statistics also show that June had the smallest increase in price compared to the previous year, just 2.4 per cent more expensive on average.

The island’s hotels earned €272 million in 2013 while the hotels operating last year earned a huge €686 million. The Spanish island welcomed 2.7 million visitors from mainland Spain and other countries last year.

A warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers travelling to Lanzarote as hotel rooms double in price. (Photo: CCat82 - stock.adobe.com)

Last summer it was revealed UK tourists make up around half of tourists visiting Lanzarote over the summer months, which counts the likes of capital Arrecife, Playa Blanca and Costa Teguise among its popular tourist spots and resorts. The island is known for its year-round warm weather, beaches and volcanic landscape.