A Ryanair flight from Dublin Airport to Lanzarote had to be diverted to Morocco after one of the passengers became "disruptive" on board yesterday morning (Wednesday 6 December). The incident caused the flight to divert to one of Morocco's major cities, Agadir.

Once it landed in the local airport the plane was met by Moroccan police on the runway and policemen removed the disruptive passenger and took them into custody. The disruption caused by the passenger "is now a matter for [Moroccan] police". The flight continued to Lanzarote and arrived "with a short delay".

A spokeswoman for Ryanair told Dublin Live: "This flight from Dublin to Lanzarote (December 6) diverted to Agadir when a passenger became disruptive onboard. Crew called ahead for police assistance and the aircraft was met by local police upon arrival who removed the disruptive passenger. The flight continued to Lanzarote following a short delay."

It comes after a Ryanair flight heading from London Gatwick to Morocco was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Faro in Portugal on Tuesday morning (5 December) after the pilot fell ill.