Ryanair will reduces its schedules at Faro and Port airports next summer due to an "unjustified" increase in airport fares. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Ryanair has announced that it is reducing its operations in Portugal due to a 17% increase in airport fares from 2024 implemented by operator ANA, a subsidiary of French multinational Vinci. The airline’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, said there “is no justification” for the rise in airport fares and the “monopoly airport operator” is doing this “to further line its pockets at the expense of Portuguese tourism, and jobs.”

The average increase in fees across Portugal’s airports is 14.55%, but it varies from airport to airport depending on the adjustments made to compensate for previous years. Lisbon will see the highest increase,16.98%,Porto’s fees will increase by 11.92%, Faro by 11.35%, Beja by 8.77%, Madeira by 7.92% and Azores by 7.47%.

In response to this Ryanair said it will cut one aircraft from its Madeira base as well as reduce its schedules at both Faro and Porto airports for summer 2024. The airline has already closed its base at Azores Airport and warned earlier this year that the increased fees could lead to the closure of the Madeira base as well. While that is not yet the case, from January only one of the two planes stationed at Madeira will remain.

O’Leary said: “Portuguese airports, particularly those in the islands, are being damaged by ANA’s monopoly prices increases. As a result of ANA’s 2023 price increase, Ryanair closed its Ponta Delgada base this Winter. If ANA proceeds with these latest monopoly price increases for 2024, then Ryanair will intend to cut one of its 2 based aircraft from Madeira and significantly reduce our schedules to/from Faro and Porto for Summer 24.”