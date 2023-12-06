Ryanair will operate from Norwich Airport for the first time from next year - offering flights to popular holiday destinations

Ryanair will operate from Norwich Airport for the first time from next year - offering flights to popular holiday destinations. (Photo: BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Ryanair is to start flying to destinations from Norwich International Airport for the first time from next year. The budget airline will run services to Malta, Faro in Portugal and Alicante in Spain, according to an aviation analyst Sean Moulton.

Mr Moulton shared the news with his 16,600 followers on X, formerly Twitter, along with detailed flight times and numbers. He posted screenshots of images showing tickets are not yet on sale but have been uploaded onto Ryanair's online system ahead of the new year. Mr Moulton said he expects tickets to be available for purchase "soon".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The budget airline will run flights to Malta, Alicante and Faro on Mondays and Fridays from 1 April as well as a host of return journeys. Portuguese destination Faro is a new location for the city airport, which will be provided by a 6.40pm to 9.40pm outbound or 3.15pm to 6.15pm inbound flight. TUI is currently Norwich Airport's biggest operator by destination with nine routes in total, but has regularly attracted criticism in recent years for delays and cancellations.

Ryanair is expected to reveal more details of its destinations from Norwich Airport later today (Wednesday 6 December). It is the first time the carrier has operated from Norwich. Ryanair already operates from three airports around London - Gatwick, Luton and Stansted.