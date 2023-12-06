Ryanair Norwich: Airline to operate flights from the city's airport for the first time next year - to popular destinations
Ryanair will operate from Norwich Airport for the first time from next year - offering flights to popular holiday destinations
Ryanair is to start flying to destinations from Norwich International Airport for the first time from next year. The budget airline will run services to Malta, Faro in Portugal and Alicante in Spain, according to an aviation analyst Sean Moulton.
Mr Moulton shared the news with his 16,600 followers on X, formerly Twitter, along with detailed flight times and numbers. He posted screenshots of images showing tickets are not yet on sale but have been uploaded onto Ryanair's online system ahead of the new year. Mr Moulton said he expects tickets to be available for purchase "soon".
Advertisement
Advertisement
The budget airline will run flights to Malta, Alicante and Faro on Mondays and Fridays from 1 April as well as a host of return journeys. Portuguese destination Faro is a new location for the city airport, which will be provided by a 6.40pm to 9.40pm outbound or 3.15pm to 6.15pm inbound flight. TUI is currently Norwich Airport's biggest operator by destination with nine routes in total, but has regularly attracted criticism in recent years for delays and cancellations.
Ryanair is expected to reveal more details of its destinations from Norwich Airport later today (Wednesday 6 December). It is the first time the carrier has operated from Norwich. Ryanair already operates from three airports around London - Gatwick, Luton and Stansted.
The airline pulled out of operating from Southend Airport back in 2021. Norwich Airport currently operates flights to 18 destinations in nine countries, with connections to 150 more locations via Amsterdam.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.