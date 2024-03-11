Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK is set for a washout week with heavy rain and grey skies forecast.

The country is set to be hit by up to 4mm in rainfall over the next few days, with the Met Office stating that rain cloud will "dominate" the skies. The forecast from the meteorological service for the upcoming week rom Tuesday onwards states: "Outbreaks of rain will spread across the UK, turning heavy at times. Becoming a little drier in southern England during the afternoon. Breezy for most and windy in the west.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Rain continuing this week, particularly in the northwest where it will be occasionally heavy. Some fine and dry weather in the southeast at times. Turning milder through the week."

It comes only days after the Met Office revealed that the UK was in the midst of an extremely rare weather phenomenon, which has a likelihood of happening once in every 250 years. It was revealed that for the first time since records began three Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) events have been experienced within the winter period.

An SSW is described as a disruption of westerly air, which can make temperatures drop suddenly due to blocking low-pressure systems across the Atlantic. In some cases, SSWs can bring around unseasonable snowstorms due to the drop in temperatures.

Advertisement

Advertisement