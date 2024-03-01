Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we head into March, the Easter holidays are coming up and April is just around the corner. Many families will be looking to take a sunny holiday break over Easter as April showers set in and UK temperatures stay cool.

In Europe temperatures steadily rise in April making it a pleasant time to take a city break or beach holidays. There are plenty of European destinations that are considerably warmer than the UK without having to travel too far such as Spain, Tenerife and Portugal. Holidaymakers can also opt for destinations further away for some sun over Easter such as Florida and Thailand.

NationalWorld has contacted airlines including TUI, Jet2 and easyJet to unveil the best destinations for some April and Easter holiday sun - and the best holiday package deals they have available.

TUI Easter holiday deals

Thailand

Average April temperature: 30°C

Thailand’s hottest season runs from January until April, so sunshine-filled days are likely if you travel during this time. It’s also the best time for exploring those World Heritage Sites, like the stunning Similan Islands, which are open from November until the end of April. Temperatures in this springtime month peak at a super-toasty 33°C.

TUI offers a ten-night holiday to Krabi, Thailand staying at the 3T Apasari Krabi Hotel on a bed and breakfast basis. Prices from £1,416 per person. Price is based on two adults and one child sharing a superior twin room with balcony, flights departing from London Heathrow airport on 4th April 2024, with 20kg hold luggage and transfers included. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local travel or download our app.

Florida

Average April temperature: 30°C

The Sunshine State never gets particularly cold, so you can experience Orlando’s theme parks all year round. However, in April, while temperatures are nice and hot, rainy season hasn’t kicked in. So, you won’t have to plan your day around those bursts of rain, and the rides will stay open when the sun’s out.

TUI offers a ten-night holiday to Orlando, Florida staying at the 3T Rosen Inn International Drive on a room-only basis. Prices from £1,251 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a double room, flights departing from Manchester airport on 30th March 2024, with 20kg hold luggage and transfers included. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local travel or download our app.

Portugal

Average April temperature: 18ºC

You don’t have to travel halfway across the globe for some springtime sunshine. Temperatures in the Algarve reach highs of 23ºC, with nine hours of sunshine, so you’ll be warm enough to switch between sunbathing, sightseeing and a spot of golf. The Algarve, in the south of Portugal, is handily sheltered from wind and rain by the mountains in the north, so you can expect warmer and drier weather here. TUI offers a two-night city break to Madeira, Portugal staying at the 4T Riu Madeira on an all-inclusive basis. Prices from £693 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a twin room with balcony or terrace, flights departing from Manchester airport on 5th April 2024, with 20kg hold luggage and transfers included. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local travel or download our app.

Morocco

Average April temperature: 19°C

Morocco enjoys a warm average temperature of 19°C in April, with highs reaching a peak of 27°C. The landscape of this west African country is particularly lush and green from March until May – making it the ideal time for exploring Agadir and the Atlas Mountains. TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Marrakech, Morocco staying at the 3T AQI Aqua Mirage Club on an all-inclusive basis. Prices from £933 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a twin room with balcony or terrace, flights departing from London Heathrow airport on 7th April 2024, with 23kg hold luggage and transfers included. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local travel or download our app.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Marrakech, Morocco staying at the 3T AQI Aqua Mirage Club on an all-inclusive basis. (Photo: TUI)

EasyJet Easter holiday deals

easyJet easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Sun City Apartments in Antalya on a Self Catering basis for £415 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Birmingham International on 1 April 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Green Nature Resort and Spa in Dalaman on an All Inclusive basis for £295 per person (based on two adults, one child)* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Belfast on 4 April 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Solymar Naama Bay Hotel in Sharm el Sheikh on an All Inclusive basis for £617 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Manchester on 26 March 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Terralta Apartments in Costa Blanca on a Self Catering basis for £332 per person (based on two adults, one child)* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 2 April 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Akti Imperial Deluxe Spa Resort By Wyndham in Rhodes on an All Inclusive Premium basis for £435 per person (based on two adults, one child)* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Manchester on 2 April 2024.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Eklo Marne La Vallee in Paris on a Room Only basis for £226 per person** including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on 2 April 2024.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* A and O Copenhagen Norrebro in Copenhagen on a Room Only basis for £232 per person** including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on 5 April 2024.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Zaan Hotel Amsterdam Zaandam in Amsterdam on a Room Only basis for £307 per person** including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Edinburgh on 26 March 2024.

Jet2 Holidays Easter holiday deals

Cyprus, Paphos: 3 star Paphos Gardens Hotel And Apartments, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 27th March. Price: £699 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Canary Islands, Fuerteventura: 4 star Occidental Jandia Playa, 7 nights half-board departing from London Stansted on 27th March. Price: £869 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Canary Islands, Tenerife: 3 star Coral Los Alisios, 7 nights self-catering departing from Birmingham on 28th March. Price: £719 per person based on 2 Adults and 1 child (aged 4) sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.