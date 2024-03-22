Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The price of some popular Easter eggs from brands like Lindt, Cadbury and Maltesers has increased by at least 50% in the past year, while the size of other eggs has decreased, a study has found.

According to the Which? supermarket food and drink inflation tracker, dry weather in West Africa caused a spike in global cocoa prices, which in turn caused the price of chocolate to rise by 12.6% in a year.

This is a significant increase over the 5.6% average rise observed on other food and drink sections of supermarkets.

The largest example of Easter egg inflation was seen in Waitrose, where a 286g Maltesers Truffles Luxury Easter Egg went from £8 to £13 in the month to the end of February compared to the same period of the previous year - a 62.5% increase.

At Tesco, a 250g Ferrero Rocher Golden Easter Egg rose in price from £10 on average in the month to the end of February last year to £15 on average in the same period this year – an increase of 50%.

At Sainsbury’s, a Kinder Easter with Surprise 36g rose in price from £1.50 on average to £2, or a 33.3% increase. Which? did not include loyalty card prices or multibuys in its analysis.

As well as price increases, it also found examples of “shrinkflation” with a Mars milk chocolate large Easter egg diminishing from 252g last year to 201g this February at Morrisons and Tesco.

Similarly, a Terry’s chocolate orange Easter egg and mini eggs shrank from 230g last year to 200g this year at Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco, while a Smarties chocolate orange egg fell from 226g to 188g at Asda and Tesco.

Which? retail editor Ele Clark said: “Easter eggs are a non-negotiable highlight of spring for many of us, but Which? has found that paying for your chocolate haul will be more of a stretch this year.

“To ensure you get the best value for money on your Easter chocolate, shop around and compare the price per gram across different pack sizes, retailers and brands.”

