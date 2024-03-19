Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beginning today (19 March), Aldi is offering up to 50% in savings to customers on some of its best-selling and most expensive wines in the lead-up to Easter.

Including wines that are typically only found on the finest of wine lists or in Oscar-nominated films like James Bond, customers can save £515 (98%) when opting for Aldi's Saint Émilion Grand Cru over Château Angélus St Émilion, which retails at a whopping £525 a bottle.

Wine enthusiasts can stock up on red carpet tipples with Aldi's Saint Émilion Grand Cru for just £9.99 (a saving of 50%) without breaking the bank; the wine has a rich and savoury palate with juicy blackberry and well-balanced notes of ripe fruits.

The supermarket has also reduced the price of its Specially Selected Chilean Sauvignon Blanc fresh and zesty white, offering fresh aromas of red pepper, grass, and white pepper, which now costs £4.99, a 31% saving.

A crisp bottle of Chablis - with flavours of grilled nuts, honeysuckle, and apple crumble - now costs just £9.99, while Aldi's Specially Selected Le Bourgeron Pinot Noir - boasting delicious notes of rich cherry, raspberry and vanilla - is just £9.99.

A bottle of Specially Selected Temps Du Rosé - described as "ideal for raising a toast to the spring sunshine" - will set you back only £4.99, and the Specially Selected Touraine Sauvignon Blanc - with notes of gooseberry, citrus and green apple - comes in at the same price.

The deals run until Sunday 31 March, and shoppers are advised to move quickly; the supermarket implemented a two-limit bottle offer in December last year following a similar deal in which it sold an astounding seven bottles of wine every minute.