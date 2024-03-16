Tesco delivery problems: Supermarket giant joins Sainsbury's in revealing online ordering issues
A second supermarket says it has technical issues today, leading to the cancellation of online orders.
This morning Sainsbury's said the "vast majority" of orders would not be delivered after a software update led to its delivery system breaking down and also contactless payment problems.
And now Tesco says it is working to fix a technical issue that has meant it has had to cancel some of its online orders that were due for delivery on Saturday. A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are working to fix a technical issue which has meant we have had to cancel some online orders that were due for delivery today. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”
