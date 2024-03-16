Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sainsbury’s seen an IT meltdown - and says it won't be able to fulfil the “vast majority” of its online grocery deliveries.

The supermarket chain said on Saturday morning it was “working hard to fix the issue” and apologised to customers affected.

There have been problems with contactless payments due to an error with an overnight software update, although all stores were open as usual and chip and pin and cash transactions were working, a spokesperson told the PA news agency.