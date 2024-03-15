Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Customers across the world are experiencing problems ordering food from fast food chain McDonald's this morning after a "system failure".

Social media users have been reporting incidences of being unable to place orders online this morning (March 15), while other reported being turned away from stores. The outage appears to be global, with customers in Japan, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Austria also reporting issues.

McDonald's Japan confirmed the issues in an update on X (formerly Twitter). The chain said: "Many stores across the country have temporarily suspended operations. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers."