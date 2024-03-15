McDonald's IT outage: customers unable to make order at fast food giant as computer systems go down across globe
Customers across the world are experiencing problems ordering food from fast food chain McDonald's this morning after a "system failure".
Social media users have been reporting incidences of being unable to place orders online this morning (March 15), while other reported being turned away from stores. The outage appears to be global, with customers in Japan, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Austria also reporting issues.
McDonald's Japan confirmed the issues in an update on X (formerly Twitter). The chain said: "Many stores across the country have temporarily suspended operations. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers."
A spokesperson for McDonald's in the UK told the Daily Mail that bosses were "looking into" the issue. It is believed that the systems have been down since around 5.10am, with Downdetector reporting outages at the same time.
