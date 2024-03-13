McDonald's has brought back its popular promotion Winning Sips today (Wednesday March 13) with the help of 'The Traitors' winner Harry Clark. Photo by McDonald's.

McDonald’s launched a new game involving a giant cup with the help of 'The Traitors' winner Harry Clark - and some lucky people had the chance to win £1,000.

To put the nation’s optimism to the test Clark, who won season 2 of the hugely popular BBC reality TV show earlier this year, challenged shoppers in one of the UK's shopping centres to play ‘The Winning Sip’ for the chance to win one of the mega prizes on offer.

The prizes which were up for grabs included merchandise, thousands of MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points and two massive £1,000 cash prizes. Winners were visitors to Westfield Stratford City, in London, yesterday (Tuesday March 12). They had to can try their luck and guess when the giant gamified 2.5-metre-tall McDonald’s Cold Cup hits the half-full mark.

The game was launched in celebration of the brand's popular Winning Sips promotion, which is returning today (Wednesday March 13), with even more chances to win. Notable risk taker and standout star from this year’s ‘The Traitors’, Harry Clark, hosted the Winning Sip activation.

Winning Sips, the peel-to-play promotion gives customers the chance to become a winner with a purchase of a medium or large soft drink. McDonald’s customers can peel their cup and see if they’re a lucky instant winner or if they reveal an App Play piece, they can head to the McDonald’s App for another chance to win.

With more prizes up for grabs than ever before, including fan-favourite menu items, festival tickets, branded merch and cash prizes, customers should get ready for a spring of sipping, as there are even more chances to be a winner.

New for 2024, players can score a huge 1,500 MMR points when they peel and play seven times in the McDonald’s App with the Bonus Sip mechanic – enough for a free medium cold drink and another chance to win big.