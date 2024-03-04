McDonald’s launch first ever beauty collaboration with Nails Inc
We are all guilty - whether we like to admit it or not - but pretty much everyone loves a McDonald's. What else could make our cheeseburger and fries order extra special? No, not a cosmopolitan but matching nails of course! The new McDonald's and UK based brand Nails Inc collaboration is the beauty collab we never thought we needed until now.
In its first beauty collaboration, the fast food chain has partnered with Nails Inc with a range of cute and quirky nail polishes and sticker sets. The limited edition sets are available to buy now from Nails Inc and Amazon although I was kind of hoping this was the new Happy Meal deal.
Nails.INC x McDonald's Fries Nail Polish and Sticker Set £8.99 - the fries-shaped set includes a single red Nails.INC nail polish, 'Gotta Ketchup' plus fun fast-food stickers.
Nails.INC X McDonald's Burger Mini Nail Polish and Sticker Duo £8.99 - Inspired by the ultimate McDonald’s order: a Big Mac! This burger-shaped set includes two mini Nails.INC nail polishes. ‘Big Mac Please’ is a burger brown shade and ‘Gotta Ketchup’ is a ketchup red shade.
There is also the Nails.Inc x McDonald’s Artificial Nail Set £6.99 and Nails.Inc x McDonald’s Gold Hearts Topper Polish £8.99 to get your hands on.
It's not the first time Nails Inc has teamed up with a food brand for a quirky collaboration. It previously had a collaboration with Velveeta for cheese-scented polish and colourful breakfast cereal Fruit Loops. What’s next for the nail brand? Greggs, Domino's or even Ben & Jerry’s...? The options are endless.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie on X (Twitter) here.
