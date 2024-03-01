Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first day of March means that it is officially Spring although someone needs to tell the weather. It seems to be cold, wet and still very much winter weather in the UK but we have the best beauty products from the high-street that will make you feel like it’s spring. Don't forget Mother's Day is March 10 so these would also be perfect gifts for mum too.

What's new in Boots?

Boots have just launched the new Fresh as Fig collection from Soap and Glory. The new limited-edition Fresh as Fig collection! With notes of plump fig and sparkling lemon blossom, this range is the perfect way to awaken your senses, drawing inspiration from Greek goddesses to awaken your inner divinity. The collection consists of Body wash, body lotion, body scrub and body butter with prices starting from just £4.99 up to £7.99.

No 7 NEW Retinol & Vitamin C Day Cream Duo £39.95. The duo consists of a moisturiser rich in age-defying Vitamin C and Retinol that provides powerful antioxidants to brighten and leave skin glowing. And a high protection spf to combat the damage the sun can have on our skin.

What's new in Aldi?

Lacura has been giving us some amazing beauty dupes and the new Spring range has done it again. The new spring collection is available in stores from March 17 and are the perfect dupes of high-end brands such as Fenty, Ouai and The Ordinary but nearly 89% cheaper.

The Lacura spring collection features new ‘Pretty in Pink’ and ‘In the Buff’ Gloss Boss lip-glosses. Along with the Perfect Skin Tint which is similar to Fenty’s Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint. There is also the new Scalp & Body Scrub and Body Crème and the Hydrate & Moisturise Scalp Serum. Prices start from as little as £3.99 and are likely to sell out fast so put the date in your diary.

What's new in Superdrug?

The Miracle range from Revolution isn’t new but they have just added a brand new product to the range. The Revolution Pro Miracle Night Rescue Serum (£12), and beauty fans are raving about it being a £53 cheaper alternative to Estee Lauder’s £65 Advanced Night Rescue Serum.

The Miracle Night Serum helps even out skin tones and texture, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and hyperpigmentation - allowing you to achieve a radiant healthy glow all whilst you sleep and is available to buy in store now.